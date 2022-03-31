SmartBug Media® Earns Two New Comparably Awards in the Best Company Outlook and Best Marketing Teams Categories

Leading Intelligent Inbound® Marketing Agency Credits Data-Driven Approach, Company Culture as Reasons for the Recognitions

IRVINE, Calif., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartBug Media ®— a leading Intelligent Inbound® marketing agency that assists both B2B and B2C e-commerce businesses in growing revenue by generating leads, scaling revenue operations and building market awareness through digital content, design and web development — earned two more Comparably awards this quarter, ranking No. 27 on the Best Company Outlook list and No. 30 on the Best Marketing Teams list.

Our team of talented professionals have contributed to making us a top-tier agency with a great outlook for success

These new recognitions bring the company's total to 28 Comparably awards earned since 2018. It's the second consecutive year SmartBug has earned spots on the Best Company Outlook and Best Marketing Teams lists. In earning these prestigious awards, which are based on employee sentiment, SmartBug® joins some of the world's largest companies and most recognizable names, such as Google, IBM, Microsoft, Adobe, HubSpot, RingCentral, Zoom Video Communications, Uber, Amazon Consumer and Stanley Black & Decker.

SmartBug works with a diverse portfolio of more than 100 clients in generating leads, increasing awareness and building brand loyalty through inbound marketing, digital strategy, design, marketing automation, revenue operations and public relations. The company is consistently recognized for its high-caliber marketing work, earning it many prestigious accolades including being named the 2021 HubSpot Partner of the Year and receiving hundreds of Marcom Awards.

"As a full-service marketing agency, it is a special honor to earn a place on a list of outstanding marketing teams. This speaks to the success of our data-driven, Intelligent Inbound approach," SmartBug CEO Jen Spencer said. "SmartBug's company structure as a remote agency and our team of talented professionals have also contributed to making us a top-tier agency with a great outlook for success."

SmartBug's early remote model has led to sustained growth over the years; the company has grown to more than 180 full-time employees across 42 states and in several countries — even during the global pandemic. Much of that success can be attributed to the fact that company culture , work-life balance and career growth are top priorities at SmartBug. For this reason, SmartBug has always been an attractive employment choice for talented professionals who want to strike a healthy balance between their career aspirations and their personal lives.

SmartBug also invests in its people through programs and initiatives that promote professional development, such as providing quarterly Certification Days, where employees can spend their workday taking online classes and tutorials, learning new skills to enhance the work they produce and further their careers. The company conceived of Certification Day in 2017, and when HubSpot realized the success that this practice drives for SmartBug on a quarterly basis, it decided to create a version of its own — World Certification Day — which it hosted together with SmartBug last summer. The company will host the second one in early August 2022.

Comparably awards are based on feedback provided by current employees who anonymously rated their employers on Comparably.com within the past 12 months (March 2021 through March 2022). This set of rankings for Best Company Outlook and Best Marketing Teams was derived from sentiment ratings provided by employees on how confident they feel about the future success of their company and from marketing employees on nearly 20 different workplace culture categories respectively.

"SmartBug Media's employees have spoken and they feel confident in the future success of the business, resulting in the firm's placement on our annual list of companies with the Best Outlook for the year ahead," said Comparably CEO Jason Nazar. "The organization's marketing talent also rated their experiences as top-notch, making it a great place to work if you're a marketer."

Comparably Awards are compiled from 15 million ratings across 70,000 North American companies. There are no fees or costs associated with participating, nor is nomination required. To see the full list of award-winning companies and learn more about the methodology used to determine winners, visit Comparably's blog .

SmartBug's recognition by Comparably follows the recent announcements that it was also named the 2021 HubSpot Partner of the Year as well as to the prestigious Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America list for the fifth year in a row and the Adweek Fastest Growing Agencies list for the third consecutive year.

ABOUT COMPARABLY

Comparably ( www.comparably.com ) is a leading workplace culture and corporate brand reputation platform with more than 15 million anonymous employee ratings of 70,000 companies. With the most comprehensive data on large and small- and medium-sized businesses in nearly 20 different workplace categories – based on gender, ethnicity, age, experience, industry, location and education – it is one of the most used SaaS platforms for employer branding and a trusted third-party site for workplace culture and compensation. For more information on Comparably's studies and annual Best Places to Work & Best Brands Awards, visit www.comparably.com/news .

ABOUT SMARTBUG MEDIA®

SmartBug Media® is a globally recognized Intelligent Inbound® marketing agency assisting both B2B and B2C e-commerce businesses in growing revenue by generating leads, scaling revenue operations and building market awareness through digital content, design and web development. As HubSpot's 2021 North America Partner of the Year, SmartBug® is one of its top-performing, elite global solutions partners as well as a Platinum Master partner of Klaviyo.

Founded in 2008 as one of the few fully remote agencies, SmartBug is an innovator and trusted authority on creating life-work harmony for its 180-plus employees spread across 35 states and five countries. The company that implemented quarterly Certification Days to foster continuous learning and career development has won two Great Place to Work® and 26 Comparably awards. It has also been named to the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies list for five consecutive years and the Adweek Fastest Growing Agencies list three years in a row. With hundreds of awards for client work — and a team holding a combined 1,000-plus marketing certifications — SmartBug is fully dedicated to delivering client success and an unparalleled agency experience. Its services include inbound marketing, digital strategy, design, marketing automation, revenue operations, public relations, paid media and web development. For more information about SmartBug Media, visit smartbugmedia.com .

