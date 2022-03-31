RYAN NEWMAN TO COMPETE IN NASCAR'S WHELEN MODIFIED TOUR RACE AT THE RICHMOND RACEWAY FOR SADLER/STANLEY RACING, POWERED BY PACE-O-MATIC WITH PRIMARY SUPPORT FROM SIMPLY SOUTHERN

NASCAR veteran to make his first pavement start since 2021 NASCAR Cup Series Finale

MIDLAND, N.C., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ryan Newman hasn't raced on pavement since he ran the final event of the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season at Phoenix Raceway last November, although he's had plenty of opportunities and he's made it clear that he is not retired. Newman has chosen to return to Richmond Raceway Friday night under the lights where he will pilot an entry for former NASCAR driver and FOX Sports personality Hermie Sadler and Virginia State Senator Bill Stanley in the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour race.

Newman, who scored 18 wins and 51 poles in NASCAR's top series during his career, loves racing open wheel modifieds and considers Richmond Raceway one of his favorite short tracks.

"This is a great opportunity for me to race at a track that I love competing at," Newman stated. "Hermie and Bill have put together a good team and great equipment with their support from Pace-O-Matic. When Hermie called me about this opportunity, I immediately thought about reaching out to Simply Southern. Having Simply Southern as the primary sponsor on the modified this Friday, April 1st, is the perfect way to establish a partnership with the iconic apparel brand that I have so many things that we value in common – family, giving back, being simple and living better. I expect us to be competitive and have a chance to win Friday night."

Simply Southern has been creating vibrant, catchy t-shirts and clothing for more than a decade. "We are looking forward to sponsoring our first ever race car with Ryan Newman behind the wheel," said Ginger Aydogdu, CEO of Simply Southern. "Our motto is "live what you love" and we believe that Ryan is a great example of that in his everyday life. We look forward to a lasting partnership."

"We are grateful for the opportunities that Pace-O-Matic has given us this season in the SMART Modified Tour Series," said State Senator Bill Stanley and NASCAR great, Hermie Sadler, "the folks over at Pace have continuously given us a platform to support small businesses across the Commonwealth of Virginia, while continuing to promote short track racing and the rich motorsport history throughout the Mid-Atlantic. We are thankful for the opportunities that Pace provides and their efforts across the Commonwealth of Virginia to support small businesses."

Hermie Sadler stated, "Having a driver like Ryan Newman does a lot for our young race team. Ryan's record speaks for itself. He's one of the best drivers of his generation. Having him drive our car brings great credibility to our team and his experience and feedback will be a tremendous help moving forward. I am excited for our team and our sponsors. And trust me, he still wants to win."

State Senator Bill Stanley, a lifelong race fan, thinks having Ryan Newman in the SS Racing Car helps accomplish the mission he and Hermie Sadler set out to achieve, which is to support grass roots short track racing across Virginia and support small business. "This is big for us," Stanley commented. "Ryan will bring a great deal of attention to this race, to our team, and to our goal of supporting and promoting short track racing. We are honored to have him drive our car."

The Virginia is for Race Lovers 150 takes the green flag on Friday, April 1st at 6:30 p.m. ET. Live race coverage can be watched on FloRacing, and the race will also be shown on the USA Network – tape delayed – Saturday, April 9 at 4:00 p.m. ET.

