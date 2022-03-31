REALTY ONE GROUP COLLECTS TENS OF THOUSANDS OF TOYS FOR UKRAINIAN REFUGEE CHILDREN

"Cheer Boxes," Now En Route to Poland, Meant to Bring Joy to the Youngest Who Have Been Displaced

LAS VEGAS, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Realty ONE Group, a modern, purpose-driven lifestyle brand and ONE of the fastest growing franchisors in the world, set off on a crusade only three short weeks ago to collect tens of thousands of shoe boxes of toys, "cheer boxes," for Ukrainian children who have been displaced by the war.

The idea came from the daughters of the company's CEO and founder, Kuba Jewgieniew, who wanted children to help children in need. Jewgieniew's parents and family are from Poland while his wife, Luba Jewgieniew, was born and raised in Ukraine. The family originally hoped to collect just 300 boxes, but the result was well beyond anything the girls or the company could have expected.

"People helping people is what our COOLTURE (cool + culture) is all about," said Kuba Jewgieniew , CEO and Founder of Realty ONE Group. "Our entire ONE family across 45 states shared their love along with local schools, hospitals, neighbors and other real estate companies and it was ONE of the most amazing things I've ever experienced.

In total, Realty ONE Group estimates it collected more than 30,000 cheer boxes stuffed with toys, some clothing and loving, hand-crafted notes to all ages of Ukrainian children. The boxes began to overflow at the company's several hub offices in Orange County, Phoenix and Las Vegas, and now have been crated and shipped to the east coast where they'll make the final trek overseas to the south of Poland where Jewgieniew's family will drive distribution efforts.

Realty ONE Group has a long legacy of giving back through its 501(c)3, ONE Cares, having impacted nearly 300,000 lives in 2021, giving back more than $200,000 to organizations everywhere while planting 139,000 trees through its ONE Tree, ONE World program to make the earth greener as we expand our footprint around the world.

The UNBrokerage, as it's known in the industry, now has more than 17,000 real estate professionals in more than 400 offices in 45 states, Washington D.C. and Canada and will be opening in Ecuador, Costa Rica, Italy, Singapore and Spain, in addition to the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico.

