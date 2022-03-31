Paradox Announces Four Global Golf Brand Ambassadors and Enters Into the NIL Space

Adding to its robust Team Paradox roster that includes the 2022 THE PLAYERS Championship winner Cameron Smith, Paradox welcomes LPGA World No. 3 Lydia Ko and PGA TOUR star Harry Higgs, as well as Stanford University teammates Rose Zhang and Rachel Heck.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Paradox , the conversational recruiting platform built to give every recruiter, hiring manager, and talent professional an assistant to get work done, announced four new additions to Team Paradox including Lydia Ko, Rose Zhang, Rachel Heck and Harry Higgs.

True to their mission, Paradox is breaking boundaries by entering into the NIL space as one of the only non-golf brands partnering with collegiate golfers. Not only is Paradox setting a new industry standard in the NIL space, but the organization is also focused on continuing to empower women in sports and be a key player in women's golf.

Beyond excelling at their sport, members of Team Paradox align with the company in a few important ways: They've set new standards of excellence, built exceptional teams around them and embody a growth mindset that drives them to constantly become better people and professionals.

Lydia Ko , the no. 3 ranked women's golfer in the world, a two-time major champion, and the youngest person ever to win an LPGA Tour event, which earned her a place on Time's 100 Most Influential People list , the no. 3 ranked women's golfer in the world, a two-time major champion, and the youngest person ever to win an LPGA Tour event, which earned her a place on

Harry Higgs , who ranks among the top 100 players on the PGA Tour and finished fourth at the 2021 U.S. Open; his brother Alex — his right-hand man as his caddy — will also join Team Paradox, making them the first ambassador "team" on the roster , who ranks among the top 100 players on the PGA Tour and finished fourth at the 2021 U.S. Open; his brother Alex — his right-hand man as his caddy — will also join Team Paradox, making them the first ambassador "team" on the roster

Rose Zhang , the no. 1 ranked women's amateur golfer in the world, winner of the 2020 U.S. Women's Amateur, and a member of the teams that won the 2021 Curtis Cup, 2018 Junior Ryder Cup, and 2019 Junior Solheim Cup , the no. 1 ranked women's amateur golfer in the world, winner of the 2020 U.S. Women's Amateur, and a member of the teams that won the 2021 Curtis Cup, 2018 Junior Ryder Cup, and 2019 Junior Solheim Cup

Rachel Heck , the no. 3 ranked women's amateur golfer in the world, a five-time AJGA All-American, the 2021 NCAA Individual Champion and Pac-12 Player of the Year , the no. 3 ranked women's amateur golfer in the world, a five-time AJGA All-American, the 2021 NCAA Individual Champion and Pac-12 Player of the Year

"So much of my personal success has been driven by my family, mentors, teachers, coaches, and caddies — the team around me," said Lydia Ko. "I'm honored to partner with Paradox and align with their mission to help organizations build exceptional teams."

With the company's pursuit of partnering with people, professionals, and organizations that share a passion for building exceptional teams, the new members of Team Paradox join an ambassador team that includes Cameron Smith, Cheyenne Woods and Jennifer Kupcho, Lyndsey Fry, and Shane Doan.

"We've always believed that if you get the people thing right, you can build teams that change the world," said Paradox founder and CEO Aaron Matos. "We want to align with people who've succeeded by doing things the right way — elevating others and leading in ways that transcend their sport."

About Paradox

Launched in 2016, Paradox is building the world's leading conversational recruiting software to drive automation with a human touch. Serving global clients with hiring needs across high-volume hourly and high-skilled professional roles, Paradox's conversational assistant Olivia does the work talent teams don't have time for — streamlining tasks like screening, interview scheduling, and more through fast, easy, mobile-first interactions.

In just five years, the Scottsdale-based startup has earned the trust of the world's largest employers — including Unilever, McDonald's, CVS Health, Lowe's, and General Motors — and won numerous awards, including Human Resource Executive's Best HR Product of 2019 and 2021, and consecutive honors in 2020, 2021, and 2022 as one of Forbes Top Startup Employers. The company was recently ranked the fastest growing company in HR Tech by the Deloitte Fast 500. To learn more about Paradox's product, visit www.paradox.ai . To explore open opportunities on its team, visit careers.paradox.ai .

