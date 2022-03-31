NFL Superstar Jerry Jeudy Signs on as Investor/Ambassador for Fast-Growing Nutritional Supplement PlantFuel

Plant-based Health and Wellness Brand PlantFuel Brings Onboard Denver Bronco Wide Receiver Jerry Jeudy as an Investor/Ambassador

MISSISSAUGA, ON, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PlantFuel Life Inc. (CSE:FUEL) (OTC:PLFLF) (FSE:BR1B) ("PlantFuel" or the "Company") the scientifically focused plant-based wellness company is proud to announce the signing of NFL superstar Jerry Jeudy as an investor/ambassador for the brand.

NFL Star Jerry Jeudy (PRNewswire)

Jerry Jeudy, current professional football player for the Denver Broncos, was the 15th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft and won the Biletnikoff Award as the nation's best wide receiver during his college football career at the University of Alabama. As an investor/ambassador for PlantFuel, Jeudy will represent the brand from marketing and promotions to brand integrations and thought leadership.

"It's an honor to join the PlantFuel family. I believe in Brad Pyatt's vision for the brand and am excited for its future," says Jeudy.

Developed by athletes, formulated by doctors, and clinically proven for optimal performance, PlantFuel is a premium plant-based health and wellness company founded by former NFL player and serial entrepreneur Brad Pyatt. Jerry Jeudy joins the ranks of PlantFuel partners such as Terrell Owens and Lil Yachty and will play a key role in a PlantFuel x Jerry Jeudy football camp for youth and prep kids in Denver, CO slated to take place this May 2022.

"We're excited to have Jerry Jeudy onboard with us here at PlantFuel as we continue to build the future of health and wellness," says Brad Pyatt, PlantFuel CEO.

PlantFuel has a diverse range of ambassador partnerships from college football star Bryan Bresee and gymnast Olivia Dunne to actress Lucy Hale and NASCAR driver Natalie Decker, and others. More information about PlantFuel activities along with Jerry Jeudy will be announced in the coming weeks, including details about the football camp, which will be free to the public.

About PlantFuel Life Inc.

PlantFuel Life Inc. (also known as PlantFuel) is a scientifically focused, plant-based wellness company managed by successful entrepreneurs with extensive experience in the areas of consumer-packaged goods, manufacturing, logistics, and distribution. https://plantfuellife.com/

Contact Information:

Brad Pyatt

ir@plantfuel.com

1-888-630-6938

