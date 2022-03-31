Newsweek Names Forward Air as One of the Most Trusted Companies in America

Forward Air Ranked #3 Most Trusted Transport, Logistics, & Packaging Company

GREENEVILLE, Tenn., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ: FWRD) (the "Company" or "Forward") was recently named one of America's Most Trusted Companies of 2022 by Newsweek and Statista. The company was listed as number three in the category of Transport, Logistics & Packaging, outranking FedEx, Delta Airlines, and Uber, among others.

"Trust will always be central to our business, and we will continue finding new ways to uniquely meet the needs of and deliver value to our customers and partners. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the logistics and transportation industry has played a critical role in keeping the economy moving and maintaining a level of normalcy in commerce and everyday living," said Tom Schmitt, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Forward Air.

In its inaugural year, Newsweek's America's Most Trusted Companies list is focused on giving investors, consumers, and prospective employees an insightful tool to help determine which companies deserve their trust. The list of honorees was developed through a thoughtful review of financial information on publicly traded U.S. corporations in 22 industries with $500M or more in annual revenues, as well as consumer feedback. A survey was distributed among 50,000 U.S. residents to determine if they believed that companies treated their customers and employees fairly and if those companies should be considered a smart long-term investment. The result is a list of 400 companies Americans trust the most, ranked by industry.

"Being recognized as one of America's Most Trusted Companies showcases that we are really making a difference within our communities and our industry," Schmitt said.

In addition to being named one of America's Most Trusted Companies, Forward has been recognized with two other honors this year, including Surface Carrier of the Year by the Airforwarders Association (AFA) and The Home Depot Appliance Carrier of the Year by The Home Depot.

To learn more about Forward Air, please visit www.forwardaircorp.com.

About Forward Air Corporation

Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ: FWRD) is a leading asset-light freight and logistics company that provides services across the United States and Canada. We provide expedited less-than-truckload ("LTL") services, including local pick-up and delivery, shipment consolidation/deconsolidation, warehousing, and customs brokerage by utilizing a comprehensive national network of terminals. In addition, we offer final mile services, including delivery of heavy-bulky freight, truckload brokerage services, including dedicated fleet services; and intermodal, first-and last-mile, high-value drayage services, both to and from seaports and railheads, dedicated contract and Container Freight Station warehouse and handling services. We are more than a transportation company. As a single resource for your shipping needs, Forward is your supply chain partner. For more information, visit our website at www.forwardaircorp.com.

This press release may contain statements that might be considered as forward-looking statements or predictions of future operations. Such statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are based on management's belief or interpretation of information currently available. These statements and assumptions involve certain risks and uncertainties including that the Company's performance is worse than anticipated. Actual events may also differ from these expectations as a result of the risks identified from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We assume no duty to update these statements as of any future date.

