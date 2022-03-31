Naturepedic Launches their "Breathe Safe™" Campaign to Help Parents Make Informed Choices When Buying a Crib Mattress

Breathable Crib Mattresses can add another level of safety for babies, but only if done right.

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today marks the launch date of the Naturepedic "Breathe Safe™" campaign in conjunction with Good Housekeeping's third annual We Are Family Parenting Summit, kicking off at 12 p.m. ET, where Naturepedic is the presenting sponsor.

Crib mattress safety has been a primary concern of Barry Cik, Naturepedic's Founder and Technical Director since day one, nineteen years ago. "There are no set guidelines for making breathable crib mattresses which means it's open for interpretation from one manufacturer to another, this makes it very confusing for parents, says Cik. "But the first thing to remember is that it's your baby that must breathe, not the mattress, and that should always be the focus."

Data from a survey conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Naturepedic revealed that the top three things parents look for when buying a mattress for their baby are breathability (77%), waterproofing (77%), and organic (70%). Naturepedic is the only crib mattress manufacturer on the market to combine all three features in well-designed safer breathable crib mattresses that surround the baby with more airflow that helps dissipate heat and moisture and ensure ultimate clean-up convenience for parents.

Parents of young children worry the most when their baby is sleeping than at any other time of the day. With breathability largely linked to baby sleep safety, Naturepedic is educating consumers on the myths and misunderstandings surrounding breathable crib mattresses, why waterproofing is non-negotiable, and the importance of certified organic.

"Being certified organic means we are held accountable for maintaining ethical and sustainable business practices, as well as being environmentally conscious and meeting and exceeding the standards required for organic certifications," comments Cik. "Not only do we source the finest naturally nontoxic and 100% certified organic materials, but our manufacturing facilities are also GOTS (Global Textile Standard) Certified, just like our crib mattresses. What this means is, you can trust that what we say is what we do."

As a father of four, Arin Schultz, Senior Director of Sales and Marketing for Naturepedic, knows only too well the challenges parents face. He says, "When it comes to selecting all the things you need to buy for a new baby, it's overwhelming searching through multiple websites, getting recommendations from other parents, signing up for baby registries, and doing the research to cut through all the marketing jargon to find out what really lies under the surface of a crib mattress. That's why we have done all the legwork for you."

Naturepedic's Breath Safe™ Crib Notes™ – Your Step-by-Step Guide to Choosing the Best Mattress for Your Baby is now available on the Naturepedic website. "Crib NotesTM" is designed to give parents detailed, understandable information organized for easy reference. Parents may have heard but may not be familiar with terms clearly defined in this guide, together with demystifying conflicting information, especially when it comes to organic, organic certifications, breathability, waterproofing, hygiene, and allergenic materials. Crib Notes™ offers everything that needs to be considered when choosing a crib mattress.

Naturepedic is committed to educating and providing sleep safety resources for parents while working to eliminate the use of greenwashing claims across the industry. Cik adds, "With our range of GOTS-certified organic, MADE SAFE certified nontoxic, GREENGUARD GOLD certified breathable crib mattresses, you can rest assured that your baby can Breathe Safe™ and you can breathe easy."

About Naturepedic:

Since 2003, Naturepedic has been on a mission to protect families through safer, healthier organic-based products that have a positive impact on the environment. A brand with purpose, transparency and ethical practices, Naturepedic is the recipient of many certifications and is highly respected by numerous health and environmental organizations (https://www.naturepedic.com/certifications) and is an EPA Green Power Partner. Since its inception, Naturepedic has been a consistent and generous advocate and supporter of NGO's and nonprofits advocating for "Right to Know" about what is in the products that people bring into their homes. Naturepedic is also a proud business member of 1% for the Planet, donating 1% of our gross revenues from every product we sell to environmental nonprofits.

