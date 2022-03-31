Main Street Announces New Portfolio Investment

Invests $36.4 Million in Jorgensen Laboratories, LLC

HOUSTON, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE: MAIN) ("Main Street") is pleased to announce that it recently completed a new portfolio investment to facilitate the recapitalization of Jorgensen Laboratories, LLC ("JorVet" or the "Company"), a leading supplier of equipment and supplies to the veterinary profession. Main Street, along with its co-investor, partnered with the Company's existing owners and management team to facilitate the transaction, with Main Street funding $36.4 million in a combination of first lien term debt and a direct minority equity investment.

Founded in 1965 and headquartered in Loveland, Colorado, JorVet ( www.jorvet.com ) provides an extensive selection of veterinary medical equipment and supplies to veterinary practices, veterinary hospitals and universities across North America through a network of veterinary-specific distributors. Building on over 55 years of experience in the veterinary space, the Company, which markets both third-party products and a wide variety of products under the Company's JorVet brand, offers an unmatched product catalog of over 7,000 SKUs to meet the varying needs of its veterinarian end customer base.

Main Street ( www.mainstcapital.com ) is a principal investment firm that primarily provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies and debt capital to middle market companies. Main Street's portfolio investments are typically made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings, refinancings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors. Main Street seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market investment strategy. Main Street's lower middle market companies generally have annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million. Main Street's middle market debt investments are made in businesses that are generally larger in size than its lower middle market portfolio companies.

Main Street, through its wholly owned portfolio company MSC Adviser I, LLC ("MSC Adviser"), also maintains an asset management business through which it manages investments for external parties. MSC Adviser is registered as an investment adviser under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940.

