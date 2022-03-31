Live Demo Gives B2B Sellers First Look at OroMarketplace LTS

Oro, Inc., unveils top B2B marketplace management platform's new and improved features

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oro, Inc., the business application pioneer behind OroCommerce , the No.1 open-source B2B eCommerce solution, today announced a live demo of the OroMarketplace Long-Term Support (LTS) version. The demonstration, to be held on April 5th 2022, will give B2B sellers and other industry stakeholders a front-row seat as Oro's leadership team unveils the powerful end-to-end marketplace platform's new and improved features.

Marketplaces now account for 62% of online sales, and OroMarketplace delivers the robust yet highly adaptable infrastructure and comprehensive feature-set that B2B merchants need to succeed. Led by senior Oro solution engineer Itay Braverman, the live demo will include a first look at key capabilities including:

Vendor management and onboarding workflows , with streamlined digital tools to enable operators to get vendors selling quickly, and then continually monitor their productivity across the entire relationship lifecycle.

Product upload and approval , with clear processes for both operator and vendor to help vendors efficiently prepare for marketplace selling, transparently manage products, and create seller-controlled shipping rules to streamline distribution.

Order splitting , with automated organizational and order-tracking tools to provide a seamless experience as buyers make purchases from multiple vendors as part of a single order — without placing an additional administrative burden on operators.

Seller widgets and reports, offering continuous and highly customizable insights into vendor and product performance for both sellers and operators, combined with customizable roles and permission capabilities for frictionless account management.

OroMarketplace is designed to handle any marketplace scenario, no matter how complex. The live demo will give stakeholders a chance to gain expert-level insights, ask questions, and achieve a deeper understanding of how the platform's expanded and upgraded features align with their unique business needs.

"We've been working incredibly hard on the LTS edition of OroMarketplace, and we couldn't be prouder with the finished product — a genuinely game-changing B2B-first marketplace solution designed from the ground up for the needs of operators, vendors, and buyers," said Yoav Kutner, Oro CEO. "With this live demo, we'll walk stakeholders in the B2B, B2G, and B2X spaces through OroMarketplace's powerful new features, and let them see for themselves how our powerful open-source solution can upgrade their marketplace operations."

The live demo of OroMarketplace LTS will be held on April 5th, 2022, at 11am EST. Register here to reserve your spot, and discover what makes OroMarketplace the true B2B marketplace management solution for any selling scenario.

About Oro, Inc.

Oro, Inc. offers a suite of open-source commerce applications: OroCommerce, the B2B eCommerce platform purpose-built for manufacturers, distributors, wholesalers and brands; OroMarketplace, the analyst-recognized marketplace management platform for all business use cases; OroCRM, the industry's most flexible multi-channel CRM solution; and OroPlatform, a streamlined solution for developers of custom business applications. Oro's founders previously founded Magento and have deep experience in the eCommerce industry. They include Yoav Kutner, CEO; Dima Soroka, Chief Technology Officer; and Roy Rubin, director of Oro's advisory board. For more information on OroCommerce, visit https://oroinc.com/b2b-ecommerce/ .

