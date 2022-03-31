GOODYEAR INTRODUCES 16 POPULAR NEW SIZES FOR EAGLE EXHILARATE

Ultra-high-performance all-season tire continues to unleash performance for drivers

AKRON, Ohio, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) debuted 16 new sizes for the Goodyear Eagle Exhilarate, its premium ultra-high-performance, all-season tire.

"When Goodyear designed the Eagle Exhilarate, we were focused on delivering better wet performance in the ultra-high-performance category," said Devin Dickerhoof, product marketing manager. "Goodyear Eagle Exhilarate's outstanding performance in wet conditions, paired with its sleek design, have proven to be a winning combination with drivers. That's why we're thrilled to introduce 16 additional sizes, helping to make this tire available to even more auto enthusiasts."

With excellent performance in wet and dry cornering grip, as well as wet and dry handling, the Goodyear Eagle Exhilarate helps consumers unleash their drive with unique features, including:

ActiveGrip Technology that offers exceptional handling and traction;

ActiveBraking Technology for enhanced braking on dry and wet surfaces;

ActiveStrength Technology for confident handling on the road with a strong, lightweight construction;

Wear Gauge® tool that helps make it easier to see remaining tread depth and vehicle alignment; and

Sleek sidewall styling and rim protectors that help guard wheels from curb damage.

With the addition of the 16 new sizes, the Goodyear Eagle Exhilarate will now be available in a total of 52 sizes, ranging from 17 to 22-inch rim diameters. Popular vehicles that Eagle Exhilarate tires will now fit include the Acura TLX, Audi A5 and RS5, BMW 3-Series and X5, Cadillac XTS, Chevrolet Camaro and Corvette, Dodge Challenger and Charger, Ford Mustang, Infiniti Q50, Mercedes E-Class, Porsche 911 and Volvo S60. For more information, visit www.goodyear.com.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 72,000 people and manufactures its products in 57 facilities in 23 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate.

