EiE®, Museum of Science Partners with LINC to Launch EiE Computer Science Essentials Professional Development Library on LINCspring

Empowered educators create confident, lifelong STEM learners

BOSTON, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EiE®, the Museum of Science, Boston's award-winning curricula division, is excited to announce a partnership with LINC: The Learning Innovation Catalyst to launch an all-new professional development (PD) offering that bolsters educator confidence and competence in computer science instruction. PD Library leverages LINC's next-generation virtual coaching and professional learning platform to deliver to a personalized, online professional learning experience that accelerates educator preparedness to teach EiE's Computer Science Essentials curriculum.

EiE Logo (PRNewswire)

LINC's research-based platform, LINCspring, supports equitable, student-centered professional learning at scale across the globe through its unique and personalized professional development approach. Built upon a research-based transformational learning model developed by Stanford researcher Dr. Arnetha Ball, LINCspring supports best-practice instruction, fosters professional learning communities (PLCs), and helps educators develop student-centered learning.

"We're thrilled to partner with LINC to deliver our new asynchronous computer science course for elementary educators," said EiE VP, STEM Products & Services, Heather Gunsallus. "I've seen firsthand how the LINCspring platform creates an environment for learner agency, engagement, and success by empowering teacher innovation. Pairing EiE's computer science curriculum and professional development with LINC's powerful learning platform provides an unmatched opportunity for elementary educators."

Computer Science Essentials PD Library helps educators understand and experience the structure and instructional design of the EiE units in a self-paced, interactive experience. Through a series of 60-to-90-minute learning cycles, educators explore Computer Science Essentials units using LINC's proven Spark—Reflect—Tinker—Grow learning model. With a combination of video, text, interactive questions, and guided planning documents, educators practice and build critical skills to facilitate high-quality computer science instruction in their classrooms.

"The team at LINC couldn't be happier about our partnership with EiE, Museum of Science," said Jason Green, co-CEO at LINC. "Through our shared work, we will impact thousands of classrooms by supporting the professional learning of elementary school educators as they deliver critical STEM experiences. Combining the award-winning LINCspring transformational learning platform with the innovative EiE curriculum is a strategic and impactful partnership that will significantly advance STEM learning for children."

About EiE

EiE®, the award-winning curricula division of the Museum of Science, Boston, develops research-based, classroom-tested programs that empower children to become lifelong STEM learners and passionate problem solvers. Since 2003, EiE has designed PreK–8 curricula to encourage all children, including those from underrepresented groups, to see themselves as engineers. EiE's flexible print, online, and blended hands-on programs bring engineering, science, and computer science together to prepare today's students for a fast-paced, global, technology-savvy future. Learn more at www.eie.org.

About LINC

The Learning Innovation Catalyst (LINC) is a leading provider of professional learning for educators, serving 34 US states and 13 countries. Leveraging over 20 years of research from Stanford University, we are helping educators develop the skills and instructional strategies to support the needs of all learners. Through LINCspring, our virtual professional learning experience, educators receive innovative, personalized professional learning, access to hundreds of workshops (live streamed and recorded), and coaching from experts.

LINC logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Museum of Science