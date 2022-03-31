ChurnZero appoints chief financial officer as the company continues on an impressive growth trajectory

The Customer Success platform company doubled revenue in 2021

WASHINGTON, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ChurnZero, a leading Customer Success platform, announced today it has expanded its leadership team with the appointment of Aaron Levine as its chief financial officer. This executive addition reflects ChurnZero's continued momentum as Customer Success becomes the central hub for increasing net revenue retention (NRR) in SaaS businesses.

A seasoned financial executive and CFO with extensive experience in both publicly traded and private technology companies, Levine most recently served as the CFO of EveryAction, Inc., which was acquired by Apax Partners in 2021 in a combined $2 billion transaction.

"I'm proud to join this growing business because I know firsthand the significant impact it has on the business," said Levine, who saw the potential of the ChurnZero platform back in 2015 and implemented it at every company he has helped lead since. "As the executive responsible for my company's financial health, driving customer growth is paramount to me and all CFOs. ChurnZero has been the cornerstone in helping my previous businesses improve net revenue retention."

"For subscription businesses, NRR is the metric to rule them all," said You Mon Tsang, ChurnZero CEO and co-founder. "Aaron can help us continue to innovate as we enter our next phase of growth to ensure that our platform enables our customers to grow customer relationships and revenue."

Celebrating business and product milestones

Over the past three years, ChurnZero went from new entrant status to being recognized as a leader and one of the fastest-growing Customer Success platforms in the industry, having averaged over 100% revenue growth. New customers in 2021 include Pendo, Egress Software Technologies, HackerRank, Chime Technologies, Inc., and MotionPoint. Last year, ChurnZero established a European headquarters in Amsterdam to better support international clients and plans on doubling headcount in 2022.

Each day, ChurnZero customers generate over 720 million data requests within the platform to segment their customer base, increase efficiency, and improve personalization. Last year, these customers recorded impressive results including:

Delivering a 21% increase in NRR

Increasing user adoption by 70%

Maintaining a less than 1% ARR churn rate

Achieving a 2x increase in Customer Lifetime Value year-over-year

Increasing Net Promotor Scores by 45-points

Reducing at-risk revenue by 54% within eight months

Engaging 100% of their customer base, including those without a dedicated CSM

Increasing license utilization by 47%

"ChurnZero is more than a platform, it's a partnership," said Tsang. "We built the software to grow with our customers so they do not need to sacrifice power for ease of use at any size. We deliver award-winning service through a passionate and dedicated CSM team. Every customer has a Customer Success Manager. Every customer gets access to our Academy, Community, and Knowledge Base. We want our customers to have the people, tools, and resources they need to succeed."

Innovative capabilities include best-in-class automation for increased personalization, superior in-app options for detailed product walkthroughs, tips and tricks, other messaging, and machine learning insights. The platform integrates with a wide array of technologies including Hubspot, Salesforce, Chargebee, Zendesk, Intercom, Microsoft Teams ChatBot and Alerts, and Skilljar to name a few.

ChurnZero received G2's Leader Award designation for the last 15 consecutive quarters and TrustRadius' Top Rated ranking since 2019. In 2022, ChurnZero was rated the Most Loved Customer Success Software by TrustRadius, ranking within the top 100 of the more than 25,820 products in 800+ technology categories represented on their site. For its work culture and the growth opportunities it provides employees, the company has been recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Startup Employers 2022 and as one of The Washington Post's Top Workplaces 2021.

Learn more about ChurnZero.

About ChurnZero

ChurnZero is a real-time Customer Success platform that helps subscription businesses fight customer churn. Its software solutions allow businesses to understand how their customers use their product, assess their health, and their likelihood to renew and give businesses the means to personalize the customer experience through timely and relevant touchpoints. ChurnZero is headquartered in Washington, DC, and is backed by leading investment firms such as JMI Equity, Baird Capital, Grotech Ventures, and Middleland Capital. For more information visit https://churnzero.net.

Contact

Heather Philbin

pr@churnzero.net

(443) 492-9860

View original content:

SOURCE ChurnZero