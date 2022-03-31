Bulletin from AB Electrolux Annual General Meeting March 30, 2022

STOCKHOLM, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Annual General Meeting of AB Electrolux was held on Wednesday, March 30, 2022.

Due to the Covid-19 situation, the Annual General Meeting was held online, combined with advance voting (so-called postal voting) pursuant to temporary legislation. Shareholders and others also had the opportunity to follow the Meeting live via the Group's website. A recording from the Meeting of CEO Jonas Samuelson's reflections on the past year, and the strategy going forward is available on the Group's website, here.

Staffan Bohman, Petra Hedengran, Henrik Henriksson, Ulla Litzén, Karin Overbeck, Fredrik Persson, David Porter and Jonas Samuelson were re-elected to the Board of Directors. Staffan Bohman was also re-elected Chairman of the Board.

The proposed dividend of SEK 9.20 per share was adopted. The Meeting adopted the proposal that the dividend shall be paid in two equal installments of SEK 4.60 per installment and share, the first with the record date Friday, April 1, 2022, and the second with the record date Friday, September 30, 2022. The first installment of the dividend is expected to be paid by Euroclear Sweden AB on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 and the second installment on Wednesday, October 5, 2022.

The parent company's and the Group's income statements and balance sheets were adopted. The Board of Directors and the President were discharged from liability for the financial year 2021.

The Meeting elected PricewaterhouseCoopers AB as auditor for the period until the end of the Annual General Meeting in 2023.

The proposal for Electrolux performance based, long-term share program for 2022 was approved, including the transfer of own shares to the participants in the long-term share program. The Meeting also adopted remuneration to the Board in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal.

The Meeting resolved to adopt resolutions on the amendment of the maximum and minimum number of shares in the Articles of Association, reduction of the share capital by means of cancellation of repurchased shares, and an increase of the share capital through a bonus issue without issuance of new shares.

The Meeting authorized the Board of Directors to resolve on acquisitions of own shares of series B up to a maximum amount of 10 percent of all shares issued by the company. The Board was also authorized to transfer own shares on account of company acquisitions and to cover costs that may arise as a result of the share program for 2020. These authorizations are effective during the period until next year's Annual General Meeting.

The Meeting resolved to adopt a resolution on amendment of the Articles of Association, to allow non-shareholders of the company to attend General Meetings of the company if so resolved by the Board.

Full details on the proposals adopted by the Annual General Meeting can be downloaded here.

