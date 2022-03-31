Blockchain.com Simplifies Web3 Identity and Payments for 81 Million Wallets with Full Unstoppable Domains Integration

Blockchain.com users can now carry a unique digital identity across Web3 apps and services

SAN FRANCISCO, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unstoppable Domains today announced that Blockchain.com , the world's most popular way to buy, sell, and trade crypto, now supports all of Unstoppable Domains' extensions to simplify Web3 identity and payments for its 81 million wallets.

Blockchain domain name provider (PRNewsfoto/Unstoppable Domains) (PRNewswire)

The current Web3 onboarding experience is overly complicated, and Unstoppable Domains solves that by offering user-friendly NFT domain names that provide a foundation for digital identity. NFT domains allow people to carry a unique username across wallets, apps, services, games, and the metaverse, becoming a secure, private Web3 identifier. Now, Blockchain.com users have access to Unstoppable Domains' full offering and a simplified way to not only send and receive crypto, but navigate the decentralized web.

"Replacing complicated addresses with human readable domains on Blockchain.com allows users to send and receive crypto as easily as sending an email, and we're excited to now support every Unstoppable Domain," said Amadeo Pellicce, Senior Product Manager at Blockchain.com. "It's critical that we make crypto easier to use and more accessible for all, and our partnership with Unstoppable Domains helps make crypto more useful to more people."

Last year, Unstoppable Domains added the ability for Blockchain.com Wallet users to send crypto to easy-to-remember domains like "john.crypto" instead of long, alphanumeric wallet addresses. Now, Blockchain.com users can also send crypto to .x, .nft, .wallet, .coin, .bitcoin, .dao, and .888 domains using their Blockchain.com Wallet. This adds value because it eliminates user error and creates a more human-centric approach to interacting with crypto and the Web3 ecosystem.

"With millions of people using Blockchain.com Wallet in more than 200 countries every day, it's partners like these who help make NFT domains and simple crypto payments more accessible to the next influx of users," Sandy Carter, SVP of Unstoppable Domains.

Unstoppable Domains provides top-level NFT domains that are minted on the blockchain, with zero gas fees or renewal fees. Once you purchase and claim an NFT domain, it's yours to own and manage forever. Unstoppable Domains currently offers 10 domain name extensions: .blockchain (coming soon), .bitcoin, .coin, .crypto, .dao, .nft, .wallet, .x, .zil, and .888. These domains are accessible natively on Brave and Opera browsers, and through browser extensions on Chrome, Firefox, and Edge.

About Unstoppable Domains

Launched in 2018, Unstoppable Domains is a blockchain domain name provider and gateway to the decentralized web. Unstoppable Domains allows anyone to purchase a decentralized domain name that is minted as an NFT on the Ethereum blockchain, giving the owner full ownership and control. Domain names can be used for payments across 50+ wallets and exchanges. The company is backed by Draper Associates and Boost VC, and supported by grants from the Ethereum Foundation and Zilliqa Foundation. To learn more, follow Unstoppable Domains on Twitter , and join the conversation on Telegram .

About Blockchain.com

Blockchain.com is connecting the world to the future of finance. The London and Miami-based company, with an international team spread across the world, is the most trusted and fastest growing crypto company, helping millions across the globe safely access cryptocurrency. Venture backed since 2014, Blockchain.com has raised $537M of equity capital most recently at a $5.2B valuation. Visit Blockchain.com for more info, follow us on Twitter @blockchain, check out The Blockchain.com Podcast, and read our blog for the latest company news.

