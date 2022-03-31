Biohaven Data at 2022 American Academy of Neurology (AAN) Annual Meeting Demonstrate Leadership in Migraine and Commitment to Advancing Potential New Therapeutic Options in Neurological Diseases

Migraine patients treated with Nurtec ODT had a reduction in total opioid prescriptions filled after initiation of therapy, according to an analysis of real-world administrative claims

Single and multiple daily doses of intranasal zavegepant of up to 40 mg were well tolerated in Phase 1 study

Rimegepant, atogepant and monoclonal antibody treatments determined to be effective options for the prevention of migraine when compared vs placebo

NEW HAVEN, Conn., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE: BHVN), today announced that 13 abstracts, including two oral presentations, will be featured at the 2022 American Academy of Neurology (AAN) annual meeting being held April 2-7 in Seattle, WA and virtually from April 24-26. Building on its leadership in migraine, Biohaven is committed to advancing innovative treatments and transforming patient experiences while focusing on research that may drive better outcomes for people across the spectrum of neurological diseases.

Biohaven will be sharing 13 presentations from its clinical portfolio including Nurtec® ODT (rimegepant) and zavegepant nasal spray along with related health economic and outcomes research analyses that highlight real-world studies with rimegepant.

Elyse Stock, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Biohaven commented, "The research presented at AAN 2022 represents Biohaven's continuing efforts to further advance effective treatment options for those living with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases. One of our most compelling presentations highlights Nurtec ODT's clinical utility as demonstrated by a reduction in opioid prescriptions filled and medication overuse headache following treatment. Nurtec ODT is the only dual indication therapy for the acute treatment of migraine and preventive treatment of episodic migraine in adults, and is highly relevant in the context of today's public health needs. Biohaven's new data highlight treatment options for migraine that are important to patients and clinicians; a favorable efficacy and safety profile without addictive or abuse potential. Biohaven is presenting results from our Phase 1 study of intranasal zavegepant. Zavegepant is the only late-stage CGRP receptor antagonist using intranasal administration for rapid onset of action starting at 15 minutes and potential utility in patients experiencing significant nausea/vomiting during an attack. The Phase 1 results underscore the safety and tolerability profile of this intranasal zavegepant and provides further support for its upcoming NDA filing."

Notable highlights include:

Reduction in opioid use and medication overuse headache : Two real-world administrative claims analyses evaluated reduction in opioid use and medication overuse headache (MOH) prior to and following use of Nurtec ODT initiation. Results demonstrated a significant reduction in opioid use, measured by mean monthly fills and mean monthly MME dispensed, and MOH following Nurtec ODT initiation.

Phase 1 results with zavegepant : A Phase 1 study to evaluate the safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics of intranasal zavegepant in single and multiple ascending doses showed that single and multiple daily doses of intranasal zavegepant of up to 40 mg were well tolerated. Doses ≥10 mg produced exposures predictive of efficacy in adults with migraine.

Non-neurologist migraine management preferences: Results from a cross-sectional survey described the prevailing opinions of non-neurologists regarding migraine management based on their clinical experience and exposure to scientific data. The survey found that non-neurologists value simplicity and flexibility in managing migraine, which they perceive as relatively uncommon and complex. Improving knowledge and education in non-neurology settings may improve population outcomes among patients with migraine.

Migraine prevention treatments : A systematic literature review and network meta-analysis that evaluated the relative efficacy of rimegepant, atogepant, and monoclonal antibody (mAb) treatments for the prevention of migraine. Results showed that all were effective treatment options for the prevention of migraine when compared vs placebo and generally showed similar effects when compared to one another.

Healthcare Practitioner Satisfaction: A quantitative survey of people with migraine found that patient satisfaction with their Healthcare Practitioner (HCP) was related to HCPs actively listening and asking open-ended questions. Almost all "very satisfied" participants agreed that their HCPs offered ample time to discuss their needs during the appointment (98%) and clearly and thoroughly answered their questions (95%).

The complete list of accepted abstract titles is below. Full abstracts can be viewed online: https://index.mirasmart.com/aan2022/.

Oral Presentations:

Safety, Tolerability, and Pharmacokinetics of Single and Multiple Ascending Doses of Intranasal Zavegepant in Healthy Adults (#1003)

Reduction in Opioid Prescription Fills and Morphine Milligram Equivalent Dispensed Following Initiation of Nurtec ODT Treatment – A Real World Administrative Claims Study (#3807)

Poster Presentations:

Rimegepant Versus Atogepant and Monoclonal Antibody Treatments for the Prevention of Migraine: A Systematic Literature Review and Network Meta-analysis (#2972)

Low Levels of Rimegepant in Breast Milk After a Single 75-mg Dose (#658)

An Open-label, Intermediate-sized, Expanded Access Protocol of Rimegepant in the Acute Treatment of Migraine (#874)

Acute Treatment with Oral Rimegepant 75 mg Reduces Migraine-reduced Disability in Adults With and Without a History of Triptan Treatment Failure: Results from a One-year, Open-label Safety Study (#873)

Effect of Strong P-gp and BCRP inhibition, Using Cyclosporin and Quinidine as Probes, on the Pharmacokinetics of Oral Rimegepant 75 mg in Healthy Subjects (#877)

Reduction in Period Prevalence of Medication Overuse Headache following Initiation of Nurtec ODT Treatment – A Real World Administrative Claims Study (#3698)

MSQ Utility Mapping of Rimegepant by Change in Monthly Migraine Days for Preventive Treatment of Migraine (#2972)

Perspectives from Members of an Online Community on their Communications with Health Care Professionals about Migraine Treatment: A Social Listening Analysis (#725)

Patient Satisfaction is Associated with Positive Communications with Health Care Professionals: Interim Results from a Survey of an Online Migraine Community (#998)

Non-Neurologist Perspectives on Migraine: Results of a Cross-Sectional Survey (#1344)

Characterizing the Natural History of Progression in Patients with Multiple System Atrophy (#350)

About Zavegepant

Zavegepant is a third generation, high affinity, selective and structurally unique, small molecule CGRP receptor antagonist from Biohaven's NOJECTION™ Migraine Platform and the only CGRP receptor antagonist in clinical development with both intranasal and oral formulations. The efficacy and safety profile of intranasal zavegepant for the acute treatment of migraine, as compared to placebo, was shown in a randomized controlled Phase 2/3 dose-ranging trial with a total of over 1000 patients who received zavegepant. In this study, zavegepant showed statistical superiority to placebo on the coprimary endpoints of 2 hour freedom from pain and freedom from a patients' most bothersome symptom (either nausea, photophobia or phonophobia). This is the second zavegepant pivotal clinical trial to meet these coprimary endpoints. For more information, visit www.biohavenpharma.com.

