6sense Recognized by Comparably for Six Best Company Awards

SAN FRANCISCO, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 6sense , the leading platform for B2B organizations generating predictable revenue, today announced that it has received six awards from the employee-review website Comparably for Q1 2022. Notably, 6sense received the Best Company Outlook award which measures how confident employees feel about the future success of their company.

This recognition further cements the reputation of 6sense as one of the best places to work. Comparably awards are based on verified, anonymous employee feedback and reviews collected from more than 60,000 companies. Besides the Best Company Outlook award, 6sense also received:

Best Places to Work in the Bay Area

Best Engineering Teams

Best Product & Design Teams

Best Marketing Teams

Best Sales Teams

The awards follow a series of company announcements highlighting the increasing momentum for 6sense that include three acquisitions and doubling the number of customers and revenue in 2021. This momentum was followed up with achieving a $5.2 billion valuation after raising a $200 million Series E round of funding while surpassing 1,000 employees to kick off 2022.

"We are truly committed to creating and maintaining a great workplace that nurtures wellbeing and provides professional development opportunities for everyone, and that is evident in our recognition from Comparably," said Jason Zintak, CEO of 6sense. "These awards represent feedback from the people who know us best - our employees - and have the most impact on the organization. My belief is that happy employees are passionate about delivering value to customers."

The following are examples of employee feedback via Comparably:

"Really a dream company to work for. If you need a true work-life balance then go for 6SENSE."

"I feel happy to be part of 6sense. The best part is the culture, people which keeps me up and motivated at work. There is empathy and understanding and flexibility which makes me look forward to work here. Fantastic Company and Indeed a great place to work."

"Has been fast paced, filled with learning and career development. I am happy and excited to come to work and feel like I have a true career home."

"Super exciting. There's no day I feel like not going to work. People are amazing and the work is great. Love that the PMs get autonomy to build/make decisions. Leadership is empathetic, and down to earth. Couldn't ask for more."

This isn't the first time 6sense has been recognized by Comparably. In 2021, the company was noted for having the Best Company for Diversity, Best Company for Women, Best CEO, Best Company Culture, Best Company Perks & Benefits and Happiest Employees. In addition, 6sense has also won several accolades that demonstrate its reputation as an employer of choice including the Glassdoor Best Place to Work (2022), TrustRadius Tech Cares (2021), Inc. Best Places to Work (2021) and Glassdoor Best CEO (2021).

6sense continues to expand its team across a number of exciting roles you can explore at the 6sense careers website . To learn more about life at 6sense, read the employee feedback at Comparably .

About 6sense

6sense reinvents the way organizations create, manage, and convert pipeline to revenue. The 6sense B2B platform captures anonymous buying signals, predicts the right accounts to target at the ideal time, and recommends the channels and messages to boost revenue performance. Removing guesswork, friction and wasted sales effort, 6sense empowers sales, marketing, and customer success teams to significantly improve pipeline quality, accelerate sales velocity, increase conversion rates, and grow revenue predictably. 6sense has been recognized for its market-defining technology by Forbes Cloud 100, G2, TrustRadius, Gartner, and Forrester, and for its strong culture by Glassdoor, Inc. Magazine, and Comparably. Learn more at 6sense.com .

