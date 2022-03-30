THREE-TIME GRAMMY AWARD-WINNING AND MULTI-PLATINUM-SELLING ARTIST PENTATONIX TO PERFORM AT ATLANTIS PARADISE ISLAND OVER EASTER WEEKEND

Global A Cappella Sensation Pentatonix to Perform at Atlantis' Casuarina Beach on Saturday, April 16

Concert proceeds support the Atlantis Blue Project Foundation, saving marine life and their habitats throughout The Bahamas and surrounding Caribbean seas

PARADISE ISLAND, THE BAHAMAS, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlantis Paradise Island, the leader in delivering live entertainment experiences in the Caribbean, announces three-time GRAMMY AWARD-winning and multi-platinum quintet, Pentatonix, to perform at the resort's Casuarina Beach on Saturday, April 16. Timed with Easter weekend and Spring Break, the performance is part of Atlantis' legendary Atlantis LIVE platform and will feature a mix of Pentatonix's new music and classic group hits, including "Sing," "Bohemian Rhapsody," and "Hallelujah." A portion of the proceeds from the concert will support the Atlantis Blue Project Foundation, a nonprofit, 501(c)3 organization, with the mission of saving marine life and their extraordinary habitats throughout The Bahamas and surrounding Caribbean seas.

"We are thrilled to welcome Pentatonix to our slice of paradise this Spring," said Audrey Oswell, President and Managing Director of Atlantis, Paradise Island. "We are passionate about bringing exclusive events and live entertainment directly to our guests and community, as a way for them to connect more intimately with artists they know and love. Pentatonix creates lifelong memories for their extensive fan base, so partnering with them for this special concert spectacular was a natural fit for us."

Tickets are now on sale via Atlantis LIVE. Tickets range from $79.00 to $259.00 for VVIP seating.

A three-time GRAMMY AWARD recipient, Pentatonix is a global a cappella sensation that has sold more than 10 million albums worldwide and performed for hundreds of thousands of fans at their sold-out shows across the globe. Their YouTube channel boasts over 19 million subscribers, yielding more than 5 billion video views. Pentatonix has had two #1 albums on Billboard's Top 200 Chart - 2015's gold-certified self-titled album and the 2x platinum That's Christmas To Me. The group has received multiple RIAA certifications for multi-platinum, platinum, gold-selling albums, singles, a Daytime Emmy nomination, starred in three-holiday specials on NBC, and appeared in the feature film Pitch Perfect 2.

Guests of Atlantis Paradise Island can expect an unrivaled vacation experience. With close to 200 acres of wide-open spaces, five distinct properties, diverse dining, endless shopping, five miles of white sand beaches and tranquil waters, Aquaventure water park with multiple one-of-a-kind pools, slides, and river rides, and the largest open-air marine habitat in the world, Atlantis Paradise Island offers travelers a destination of immersive programming connecting guests to the rich environment, history, art, people, cuisine, and festivities of The Bahamas.

Please visit Atlantis LIVE for ticket information and atlantisbahamas.com for room reservations and details about Atlantis Blue Project Foundation (ABPF). For more information about traveling to The Bahamas, visit Bahamas.com .

About Atlantis Paradise Island:

Atlantis Paradise Island, a lush, oceanside resort located on Paradise Island in The Bahamas, is a dynamic destination that launched over 25 years ago as a first-of-its-kind modern marvel of nature and engineering. Bahamian culture and the spirit of its beloved team members are the heart and soul of this legendary resort. The immersive programming connects guests to the rich history, art, people, food, and festivities of The Bahamas while remaining dedicated to sustainability and environmental conservation.

Atlantis features five unique lodging options: the grand iconic towers of The Royal, family-friendly accommodations at The Coral, water-side villas at Harborside Resort, all-suite luxury accommodations at The Cove, and residential-style accommodations with full kitchens at The Reef. The resort is centered around Aquaventure, an innovative, 141-acre waterscape of thrilling slides and river rides, eleven pools, and five miles of white sand beaches. Home to the largest open-air marine habitat in the world, over 50,000 marine animals from 250 species make their home in natural ocean-fed environments. With its unparalleled meeting and convention space, the well-appointed Atlantis Marina with 63 slips hosting vessels up to 250 feet/76 meters overlooking Marina Village and more, the Atlantis experiences are endless and unique to each traveler. Additional resort amenities include the 30,000 sq ft tranquil Mandara Spa, state-of-the-art fitness center and wellness programs, outdoor tennis, and basketball courts, a 400-seat movie theatre, Atlantis Kids Adventures (AKA) for children ages 3-12, gaming arcade and CRUSH, a nightclub for teens. Jokers Comedy and Night Club offers nightly entertainment and live music. The resort is also home to an award-winning 18-hole golf course designed by Tom Weiskopf, renowned Atlantis Casino, duty-free shopping, and restaurants and lounges with celebrity chef culinary masterpieces, including Fish by José Andrés, Nobu, by Nobu Matsuhisa and Olives, by Todd English.

Atlantis has committed to a meaningful connection with the ocean, marine life, sustainability, and environmental stewardship through its purpose-led efforts with Dolphin Cay and the Atlantis Blue Project Foundation (ABPF). Dolphin Cay, the resort's 14-acre marine mammal habitat, is an advanced marine education center and animal rescue rehabilitation hospital whose first residents include 17 rescue dolphins from Hurricane Katrina. Visitors to Dolphin Cay, one of the world's largest and most sophisticated marine-mammal habitats in the world, can participate in creative, non-disruptive "interactions" that build real awareness, stir emotion, and help fund the resort's conservation efforts. Every visit to Dolphin Cay and each Atlantis Marine Adventure such as snorkeling and SCUBA diving benefits ABPF, the resort's nonprofit 501©3 organization dedicated to saving sea species and their extraordinary habitats throughout The Bahamas and surrounding Caribbean seas.

About Pentatonix:

Three-time Grammy® Award-winning and multi-platinum-selling artist Pentatonix has sold more than 10 million albums worldwide and performed for hundreds of thousands of fans at their sold-out shows across the globe. Their YouTube channel boasts over 19 million subscribers, yielding more than 5 billion video views.

Pentatonix has had two #1 albums on Billboard's Top 200 Chart - 2015's gold-certified self-titled album and the 2x platinum That's Christmas To Me. The group has received multiple RIAA certifications for multi-platinum, platinum, gold-selling albums, singles, a Daytime Emmy nomination, starred in three-holiday specials on NBC, and appeared in the feature film Pitch Perfect 2.

Last summer, Pentatonix released their At Home EP, which featured new arrangements of "Blinding Lights" (The Weeknd), "when the party's over" (Billie Eilish), "Break My Heart" (Dua Lipa), and "Dreams" (The Cranberries), before releasing two original songs, "Happy Now" and "Be My Eyes" (from their album, The Lucky Ones), as well as an arrangement and video for Tears for Fears' "Mad World." The quintet also celebrated the end of 2020 with a new holiday collection, We Need A Little Christmas, a performance at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and NBC's New Year's Eve broadcast. Most recently, Pentatonix released their new original album, The Lucky Ones, in February of 2021 and The Lucky Ones Deluxe in September of 2021.

