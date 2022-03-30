Sequoia Living Ranked as Top Provider of Skilled Nursing Care by U.S. News and World Report

SAN FRANCISCO, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sequoia Living, a nonprofit serving Bay Area seniors since 1958, announced that three of its continuing care retirement communities (CCRCs), ranked among the top providers of skilled nursing care, according to U.S. News & World Report Best Nursing Homes 12th edition.

"Skilled nursing is an important healthcare service for older adults, and we are committed to making sure our independent living residents have access to the right health services when needed," said Sara McVey, President & CEO of Sequoia Living.

According to the California Association of Health Facilities , over 400,000 Californians use a skilled nursing facility (SNF) each year. LongTermCare.gov reports that people over 65 have a 70% chance of needing long-term care at some point during their lives. Based on these statistics, skilled nursing is an essential part of a person's healthcare journey.

"Our occupational, speech, and physical therapists, along with our nurses, CNAs, administrators, maintenance, housekeeping, life enrichment, and dining staff have proven resilient over the last two years," explained McVey. "It's because of our dedicated team members that our communities have earned high rankings before and during the pandemic."

Sequoia Living's three top-ranked communities, The Sequoias Portola Valley, The Sequoias San Francisco, and The Tamalpais Marin, are continuing care retirement communities (CCRCs), sometimes referred to as life plan communities. They each offer the full continuum of care from independent and assisted living to dementia care and skilled nursing. CCRCs attract active seniors who desire a lifestyle with full-service amenities such as dining, transportation, activities, group outings, fitness classes, and more.

Best Nursing Homes Criteria

U.S. News & World Report conducts rigorous national assessments of data from over 13,175 long-term care and 13,500 short-term care skilled nursing homes. An emphasis on patient safety enhanced the ranking, elevating all three Sequoia Living communities to a 'High-Performing' rating. See the full list of U.S. News Best Nursing Homes here.

About Sequoia Living

Sequoia Living, a Bay Area nonprofit since 1958, provides older adults with retirement communities and services designed to support and enrich lives. In 2021, Sequoia Living served more than 7,000 older adults through the organization's four life plan communities, three affordable housing communities, two senior centers, and community services programs.

