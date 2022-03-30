Now Open: Ohio's First Laredo Taco Company and Raise the Roost Chicken & Biscuits Restaurants

Speedway Customers Can Enjoy Popular Mexican Restaurant in Delaware, Ohio and On-The-Go Chicken Concept in Avon, Ohio

IRVING, Texas, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Residents of the greater Columbus and Cleveland areas can now add Laredo Taco Company® and Raise the Roost® Chicken & Biscuits to their quick-serve restaurant routines. Now officially open to the public, both locations are the first Speedway® stores to feature 7-Eleven, Inc.'s popular restaurant concepts known for serving up hot and delicious Mexican food and hand-breaded chicken.

"We're excited to unveil Ohio's first Laredo Taco Company and Raise the Roost restaurants – the first of many to come in the Midwest," said Brad Williams, 7-Eleven Senior Vice President of Corporate Operations and Restaurants. "These locations will continue to provide local customers with the convenience they expect from Speedway, plus great restaurant-quality dining options all in one single stop. We plan to exceed customers' expectations with both concepts, and all the other great products and services found in Speedway stores across the country."

Greater Columbus Area Raise the Roost Chicken & Biscuits

Located at 2381 US Highway 23 N. in Delaware, Ohio, Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits restaurant is a Southern-inspired, on-the-go chicken concept. Billed as "Chicken Worth Crossing the Road For," Raise the Roost offers a simple menu with signature and spicy chicken sandwiches, breakfast sandwiches, fried chicken tenders hand-breaded with a proprietary blend of southern spices, fresh baked flaky biscuits, bone-in and boneless wings with signature sauces including our house made ranch. The 4,600-square-foot store has dine-in seating options for customers and 20 fueling positions to fuel up vehicles outside.

Greater Cleveland Area Laredo Taco Company

Located at 1835 Recreation Ln in Avon, Ohio, the Laredo Taco Company restaurant offers customers authentic flavors of the Texas and Mexico border. Famous for its tacos, tortillas, and expansive salsa bar, customers can find specialty tacos and meals that are not always seen in quick-serve Mexican restaurants, such as authentic barbacoa, chorizo, carne asada, carnitas and breakfast tacos. The 4,600-square-foot store also has dine-in seating options and 18 fueling positions to fuel your vehicles.

In addition to the hot and tasty food options, both Speedway locations are beverage destinations, providing customers with fresh hot and iced coffee, Big Gulp® fountain drinks, iconic Slurpee® drinks, and more. This Speedway location also features a Beer Cave® cooler with a wide selection of domestic and international beer and wine.

Speedway customers who belong to the Speedy Rewards® loyalty program get the biggest bang for their buck. Speedy Rewards provides an opportunity to earn points with almost every purchase – points that then can be redeemed for merchandise and gift cards. Any customer can participate in the free Speedy Rewards program.

Ohioans can expect more Laredo Taco Company and Raise the Roost Chicken & Biscuits locations to appear across the state in 2022. Follow Laredo Taco Company on Instagram at @laredotacoco and Raise the Roost Chicken & Biscuits at @eatroostchicken.

About 7-Eleven, Inc.

7‑Eleven, Inc. is the premier name in the convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7‑Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7‑Eleven stores, 7‑Eleven, Inc. operates and franchises Speedway®, Stripes®, Laredo Taco Company® and Raise the Roost® Chicken and Biscuits locations. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7‑Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. 7‑Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand products under the 7-Select™ brand including healthy options, decadent treats and everyday favorites at an outstanding value. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® loyalty program with more than 50 million members, place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app in over 2,000 cities, or rely on 7‑Eleven for bill payment service, self-service lockers and other convenient services. Find out more online at www.7‑Eleven.com.

