Nova Space will serve Space Foundation as Center for Innovation and Education's Space Commerce Institute Course Creator

MINNEAPOLIS, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Capital Solutions (OTC:PCST) is delighted to announce its subsidiary, Nova Space ( https://www.novaspaceinc.com/ ), will serve Space Foundation as a course creator for Space Foundation University, a new initiative under the Center for Innovation and Education's (https://cie.spacefoundation.org/space-commerce-institute/). Nova Space will help undertake activities that advance Space Foundation's mission "To be the preeminent advocate and gateway for lifelong education, trusted information and seamless collaboration for all people and organizations engaging in space exploration and space-inspired industries that drive the global space ecosystem.'

Nova Space CEO, Joseph Horvath explains, "This collaboration and partnership between Nova Space and Space Foundation is an extraordinary opportunity for us to reach new audiences and support goals of the global space economy. As Nova Space continues adding new courses and professional development tracks to our larger set of offerings, I hope to improve the standardization, enhance communication, and support the exciting growth of the space industry. I believe Space Foundation Center for Innovation and Education will be an important partner in accomplishing these goals."

Nova Space is already well-known for its signature space professional development programs, designed to support both individuals joining the space industry and organizations' requirements to grow the space talent pipeline. The founders of the company have more than five decades of combined experience, which they use to create tailor-made space education and training programs to provide professionals and students with the curriculum required to advance their careers. One of the unique aspects of Nova Space programs is that they are designed to be an immersive learning experience allowing students to explore and practice skills and behaviors they will be expected to demonstrate within their careers.

Center for Innovation and Education, a division of Space Foundation, is a lifelong learning provider for the global space ecosystem that offers workforce development and economic opportunity for pre-K-12 and university students, teachers, entrepreneurs, businesses and space professionals. Programs and resources are delivered in person or virtually around the globe. Through its Workforce Development Roadmap of programs and resources, Center for Innovation and Education enhances the outlook and opportunities for careers, jobs and business ventures. To learn more about Center for Innovation and Education, please visit (https://www.spacefoundation.org/cie).

