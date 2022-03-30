Nexius Named One of the Best Places to Work in Dallas

FRISCO, Texas, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexius, an industry-leading end-to-end telecommunications deployment services and smart technology solutions provider, has been named one of the Best Places to Work in Dallas in 2022 by Comparably, a workplace culture and compensation monitoring site.

Comparably surveys current employees at thousands of companies across the country for their anonymous feedback; their awards reflect top scores in corporate culture, based on data captured during a 12-month period.

Headquartered in Frisco, Texas, Nexius ties together design, optimization and deployment of state-of-the-art networks—rolling out 5G, small cells, distributed antenna systems (iDAS/oDAS), private networks, IoT (smart cities, smart buildings and industrial applications), fiber and beyond.

"Our excellence in business is truly fueled by our employees," said Gaby Saliby, Chief Executive Officer of Nexius. "We place a high value on maintaining a company culture that enables our employees to thrive and reach their full potential, and this award is validation of that commitment," Saliby continued.

Nexius offers its employees various development programs, networking opportunities and culture-building events throughout the year depending on employees' interests and their personal professional goals.

"Nexius' top ratings from employees across multiple culture metrics is a testament to its commitment to provide one of the best places to work in Dallas," said Comparably Chief Executive Officer Jason Nazar.

Nexius has previously been named a Best Company for Career Growth by Comparably, in addition to receiving a Best Company Culture award in 2021. Additionally, Saliby was named as one of the Best CEOs for Women last year by Comparably.

If you are interested in joining a positive and high-performing team, visit the Nexius careers page to learn more about an open position near you.

About Nexius

Since 2001, Nexius has provided end-to-end telecommunications deployment services and solutions on the latest technologies. Our services include designing, optimizing, deploying and delivering state-of-the-art networks tied together through program management expertise and automation tools for optimized time to market. As societies are leaping toward a more data-driven world, Nexius is leveraging technology innovation to unleash the smart economy, creating more connected communities. For more information about Nexius, visit www.nexius.com.

About Comparably

Comparably (www.comparably.com) is a leading workplace culture and corporate brand reputation platform with over 15 million anonymous employee ratings on 70,000 companies. With the most comprehensive data on large and SMB organizations in nearly 20 different workplace categories – based on gender, ethnicity, age, experience, industry, location, education – it is one of the most used SaaS platforms for employer branding and a trusted third party site for workplace culture and compensation. For more information on Comparably's studies and annual Best Places to Work & Best Brands Awards, visit www.comparably.com/news.

