LogicMark, Inc. Reschedules Conference Call Date to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

LOUISVILLE, Ky., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LogicMark, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGMK) announced today that the conference call scheduled for tomorrow at 11:00 AM (PDT) / 2:00 PM (EDT) to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial and operating results will be rescheduled. "2021 was a transitional year for the business as we transitioned management and assessed the necessary corporate infrastructure, both financially and operationally. We are finalizing the results for last year and will outline our plans to best position our company for growth in the upcoming earnings call," said LogicMark CEO Chia-Lin Simmons. "We are looking forward to sharing our progress in a few weeks."

LogicMark, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGMK) (formerly Nxt-ID, Inc.) provides personal emergency response systems (PERS), health communications devices and IoT technologies to create a connected care platform. The company's devices give people the ability to receive care at home and confidence to age in place. LogicMark revolutionized the PERS industry by incorporating two-way voice communication technology directly into its medical alert pendant and providing this life-saving technology at a price point that everyday consumers could afford. LogicMark's PERS technologies are sold through the United States Veterans Health Administration and dealers/distributors. The company was awarded a contract by the U.S. General Services Administration that enables the company to distribute its products to federal, state and local governments. For more information on projects and services, visit LogicMark.com.

