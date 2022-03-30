LGBTQ+ Non-Profit Encircle To Open New Home in Rexburg, Idaho

Location will provide much needed life-affirming services for LGBTQ+ youth and their families

SALT LAKE CITY, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Encircle, a pioneering non-profit that builds homes to provide life-saving mental health services and community programs for LGBTQ+ youth and their families, today announced that its much anticipated next location will be in Rexburg, Idaho. The home will be centrally located to provide easy access to Encircle's life-affirming therapy, programming, and services to LGBTQ+ youth, students and families.

(PRNewsfoto/Encircle) (PRNewswire)

Encircle's mission is to bring family and community together to enable LGBTQ+ youth to thrive. This new home is part of the non-profit's nationwide expansion with the goal of spreading the message of "No Sides, Only Love" across the country.

According to the 2020 U.S. Census, 24.4% of the population of Rexburg is under the age of 18, and with 20.8% of generation Z reporting as LGBT, the Rexburg community is in need of additional resources to support LGBT youth. In addition, 68% of LGBTQ students in Idaho experienced at least one form of anti-LGBTQ discrimination at school (2019). Encircle will partner with other LGBTQ+ allies in the state to provide critical resources for youth and their families, and work to change the culture of negativity towards those who identify as LGBTQ+.

"I was so excited to hear that Encircle is opening a home in Rexburg," said Alex Guerrero (he/they), former student at BYU-Idaho and current volunteer at Encircle. "I graduated from BYU-Idaho two years ago and coming to terms with my sexuality and gender identity while I was there was extremely difficult. It was hard to find LGBTQ+ friendly therapists and a supportive community. I felt very lonely at times but I was able to find other queer friends and allys who were kind to me, listened to me and encouraged me to be myself. This new home in Rexburg will allow other people to make those same connections and have a place to feel safe."

"The timing is right for Encircle to join the Rexburg community, and we believe the community is ready to have us," said Stephenie Larsen, founder and CEO of Encircle. "Although there is still much work to do, we've made progress in Utah and have had a positive experience working with the Utah community and BYU at our Provo and Salt Lake City locations. We hope to emulate this success with the community in Rexburg and build a positive relationship with the community and with BYU-Idaho that will help build bridges for LGBTQ+ youth and create a thriving community."

The Rexburg home will be located at 113 S Center St., Rexburg ID, 83440, walking distance from the BYU-Idaho campus. Encircle is currently working with the city to secure necessary approvals and hopes to start construction as soon as possible. The goal is to complete the home and begin offering services to youth and their families in early 2023. Encircle homes are made possible through the generosity of Encircle's donors and supporters. Naming rights for the Rexburg home are still available, please see here for details if interested.

Encircle Rexburg location is one of multiple new locations the non-profit has planned across the Mountain West. Encircle is also expanding with new locations in Arizona, Idaho, Nevada and Utah. The non-profit has already started construction on locations in Heber, Logan and Ogden, Utah, and in Las Vegas, Nevada. As Encircle continues on this path of expansion, its top priority remains to build community, acceptance and understanding for LGBTQ+ youth and their families.

For more information about Encircle, its expansion project, or to make a donation, please visit: www.encircletogether.org .

About Encircle

Serving LGBTQ+ youth since February 2017, Encircle: LGBTQ+ Family and Youth Center, has functioned as a welcoming presence to LGBTQ+ youth and their families. Founded in Utah, Encircle is taking their innovative program to Arizona, Idaho, and Nevada in its initial expansion with the goal of implementing the program nationwide. With the purpose of addressing the loneliness and high rates of suicide frequently experienced amongst LGBTQ+ youth and young adults, the nonprofit offers love and support with a motto of "No Sides, Only Love." This is accomplished through providing individual and family therapy, support groups, and a safe space to young LGBTQ+ people throughout the U.S. Learn more about Encircle at www.encircletogether.org .

