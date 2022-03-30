InventHelp Inventor Develops Easy-To-Wear Head Covering (OCM-806)

PITTSBURGH, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better bandana covering that is easier to position and remove from the head," said an inventor, from Hacienda Heights, Calif., "so I invented the HEAD WRAP. My design enhances style and it prevents the covering from slipping or coming loose."

The invention provides a unique design for a head covering. In doing so, it offers an alternative to tying and retying traditional bandanas. As a result, it enhances comfort and convenience and it provides added style. The invention features a lightweight and versatile design that is easy to position and wear so it is ideal for motorcyclists, construction workers, individuals who work out, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Orange County sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-OCM-806, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

