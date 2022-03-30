Hagerty Welcomes New Senior Vice President of Talent to Oversee Acquisition and Employee Development Strategies

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagerty, an automotive lifestyle brand and a leading specialty insurance provider focused on the global automotive enthusiast market, today announced the expansion of its senior executive team with the hiring of Shoba Menon as Senior Vice President of Talent.

Courtesy of Hagerty Media (PRNewswire)

"As we continue to grow and expand into new verticals, talent acquisition and development have become one of our top priorities," said Hagerty CEO McKeel Hagerty. "Shoba brings an incredible background of strategic workforce planning and an eagerness to implement data-driven talent processes that will ultimately improve Hagerty's talent acquisition and development processes."

In her role, Menon will implement a long-term talent strategy that aligns with Hagerty's overarching company vision. Additionally, she will be responsible for leading the talent acquisition process, talent management mobility and leadership development programming.

Menon's work history includes more than 20 years of experience in human resources and talent acquisition across agency structures, search firms and corporate entities. Most recently, Menon was the Vice President of Talent Acquisition at Travel and Leisure Co. Prior to that, she worked in various talent-related roles for 14 years at PepsiCo.

Throughout her career, Menon has been instrumental in scaling start-up functions that deliver high year-over-year growth plans, championing internal talent mobility, diversity hiring, and executing a solid employment brand strategy that attracted and engaged talent throughout their employment journey.

Additionally, at PepsiCo, Menon partnered with the Learning & Development and Diversity & Inclusion teams to roll out several training modules on "Selecting the Right Talent" and "Unconscious Biases." She holds a degree in Business Administration from the University of Mumbai.

