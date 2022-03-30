Frontgate and House Beautiful Create Co-Designed Outdoor Furniture Collection

The Eberly Collection offers readers and customers timeless outdoor style

WEST CHESTER, Ohio, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, leading home furnishing and lifestyle brand Frontgate and luxury home design magazine House Beautiful are launching their first ever co-designed outdoor furniture collection, The Eberly Collection.

Frontgate Logo (PRNewswire)

The Eberly Collection is a thoughtful design collaboration informed by how today's consumers want to entertain and spend time outdoors. The new collection features generous deep seating furniture sets, teak chevron coffee and side tables, a versatile bench, ottoman and a showstopping new bar cart - ready to enhance any occasion. As both Frontgate and House Beautiful audiences love to host, the assortment includes a full dining set featuring an oversized table and beautifully crafted side chairs for additional seating.

"Customers are shopping differently and learning to design their homes in more dynamic ways for enjoyment and entertaining during the pandemic," says Carisha Swanson, director of editorial special projects for House Beautiful. "The market is rich for brand collaborations that speak to the lifestyle of today's fashionable homeowner or stylish condo dweller. We're matching the best outdoor furniture in the world with the sensibilities and a powerful lifestyle message of the comfort of home and safety of the outdoors which have become central to the ways in which we socialize – with our own backyard becoming the destination of choice for gathering."

House Beautiful editors and the Frontgate merchandising team considered seasonal and consumer trends to help craft an exclusive collection that celebrates both style and quality, while being flexible for a variety of entertaining purposes. The collaboration showcases both brands' elevated design aesthetic and each piece includes Frontgate's 10-year warranty. The collaboration features only Sunbrella fabrics with three designs that are exclusive to the Eberly Collection.

"We're delighted to see this stunning collection come to life through our longstanding partners at Frontgate and friends at House Beautiful," says Sarah Dooley, director of upholstery at Sunbrella. "We support their design vision and are proud to have Sunbrella fabrics exclusively woven throughout these beautiful pieces. Like all our fabrics, these designs provide the lasting beauty and worry-free performance consumers can trust to create dynamic and timeless spaces that are unique to them and their lifestyle."

As the national leader in outdoor furniture and decor, Frontgate prides itself on not only exceptional product quality, but also exclusive designs that boast both functionality and style.

"This collection is the culmination of a great partnership with brands who share our vision for helping customers create dynamic spaces that are not only stylish, but functional," says Tom Bazzone, president of Frontgate. "The collaboration pairs classic style with exclusive design, providing our customers an opportunity to create a unique outdoor destination for seasons to come."

The Eberly Collection will be found in the pages of ELLE Decor, House Beautiful and VERANDA magazines and shoppable in the Frontgate Catalog and at Frontgate.com/housebeautiful.

About the Cornerstone brands

The Cornerstone brands deliver inspirations that help customers enjoy, enhance and celebrate life. Cornerstone comprises four interactive, aspirational home and apparel lifestyle brands: Ballard Designs®, Frontgate®, Grandin Road® and Garnet Hill®. Cornerstone operates a separate ecommerce site for each brand, distributes 166 million catalogs annually, and has 21 retail and outlet stores.

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA, QRTEB, QRTEP) includes QVC®, HSN®, Zulily® and the Cornerstone brands (collectively, "Qurate Retail GroupSM"), as well as other minority interests and green energy investments. Qurate Retail Group is dedicated to providing a more human way to shop. Qurate Retail Group is the largest player in video commerce ("vCommerce"), which includes video-driven shopping across linear TV, ecommerce sites, digital streaming and social platforms. For more information, visit www.qurateretailgroup.com, or follow @QurateRetailGrp on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter, or follow Qurate Retail Group on YouTube or LinkedIn.

About Frontgate®

Since 1991, omni-channel retailer Frontgate has inspired its customers to enhance everyday living throughout the entire home with an assortment of stylish, high-quality and purposeful outdoor, interior, entertaining, and seasonal and holiday decor items. Frontgate is part of Qurate Retail GroupSM, a select group of leading retail brands that also includes QVC®, HSN®, Zulily®, Ballard Designs®, Garnet Hill® and Grandin Road®.

About House Beautiful

House Beautiful (www.housebeautiful.com) is the trusted authority on homed design, with an audience of more than 8 million (MPA June 2017). Since 1896, House Beautiful has inspired readers to believe that a beautiful life begins at home. With alluring photography, candid conversations with top designers and original decorating ideas, House Beautiful invites readers to dream and do. House Beautiful is published by Hearst Magazines, a unit of Hearst, a leading global, diversified media, information and services company. Hearst Magazines' portfolio of more than 25 powerful brands in the U.S. inspires and entertains audiences across all media platforms. Hearst Magazines' print and digital assets reach nearly 157.4 million readers and site visitors each month — 60% of all millennials and 52% of all Gen Z over the age of 18 (Source: 2021 comScore Multi-Platform © MRI-Simmons (11-21/F21). The company publishes nearly 260 magazine editions and 200 websites around the world. Follow @housebeautiful on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and Twitter.

About Sunbrella

Sunbrella has revolutionized the way the world thinks about how fabrics look, feel and perform. Luxuriously soft and exceptionally beautiful, Sunbrella fabrics integrate style with legendary performance qualities: proven durability, fade resistance, easy care and bleach-cleanability. Led by a global design team, premium Sunbrella fabric gives consumers, designers and architects the materials they need to create the extraordinary in marine, shade, indoor upholstery, outdoor upholstery, commercial and contract applications.

Introduced in 1961, Sunbrella fabrics are manufactured and marketed by Glen Raven, Inc., a 142-year-old family-owned company based in North Carolina with operations worldwide. For more information about Sunbrella, including inspiration, fabric collections and where to buy, visit sunbrella.com and follow Sunbrella on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and Twitter at @Sunbrella.

Contact Info:

Taylor Aronowitz

Taylorp@mbooth.com

224-619-2722

Eberly Deep Seating Set (PRNewswire)

Eberly Dining Set (PRNewswire)

Sunbrella Fabric Pillows (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Frontgate