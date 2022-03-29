Snapmaker at BETT 2022: Empowering STEAM Education With 3-in-1 3D Printing Solutions

SHENZHEN, China, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital manufacturer Snapmaker has teamed up with its authorized distributor iMakr to showcase its latest innovation in education technology at BETT UK, the largest education gathering in the UK from March 23rd to March 25th, 2022.

At this year's BETT show, visitors globally can immerse themselves in the live demonstrations of the Snapmaker 2.0 A350T 3-in-1 modular 3D printer and take a close look at a wide selection of sample pieces created by all machines modules.

Visitors experiencing Snapmaker 2.0 A350T (PRNewswire)

The latest edition to the Snapmaker lineup, the 10W High Power Module also made its debut. Equipped with the most cutting-edge laser beam splitters, the new addon to the Snapmaker modular ecosystem enables a wider variety of materials to hammer out more projects.

Teachers and educational institutions have shown great interest in the 3-in-1 functions and versatility of the Snapmaker machine, according to Ricardo, Photopolymers Specialist at iMakr. Whether it's for schools with limiting space or institutions that go to different schools, the machine brings great convenience. Besides, thanks to the modular design, its maintenance is simple as well.

"We are happy to partner with Snapmaker to broaden 3D printing offering to education customers, and are offering a leasing program to encourage more teachers to integrate 3D printing into their curriculum," says Adam, Partnerships Manager at iMakr.

In recent years, there has been a growing demand for 3D printing in schools and educational institutions. With an established record to have corporated with primary, secondary, and higher education worldwide, including Beijing Institute of Technology, the STEAM Azerbaijan Project, and as an official certified partner of VR Digication in Germany, Snapmaker is devoted to incorporating 3D printing in classrooms to provide new learning opportunities and nurture future professionals. "We will continue to develop a more cost-effective, comprehensive, and customized 3D printing solution for STEAM education," said Daniel, CEO of Snapmaker.

About Snapmaker

Founded in 2016, Snapmaker is a tech company that develops, manufactures, and sells desktop 3-in-1 3D printers that integrate 3D printing, laser engraving & cutting, and CNC carving. Its flagship product Snapmaker 2.0 made a record in 2019 as the most crowdfunded 3D printer on Kickstarter and won the 2020 CES Innovation Award.

