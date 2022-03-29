Skullcandy x Pit Viper Collab Infuses True Wireless Favorites with ‘90s Nostalgia

Limited-Edition Collection Made for Music Fans Who Live Life on the Edge

PARK CITY, Utah, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Skullcandy, the #1 selling brand in stereo headphones1 and true wireless earbuds2 under $100, announced today its all-new collaboration with Pit Viper, the world's foremost online sunglasses presence. The limited-edition collection includes Skullcandy fan-favorites Grind, Push Active and Dime true wireless earbuds redesigned with an impossibly rad, retro aesthetic for those who were born to party. The first 100 Skullcandy x Pit Viper Push Active purchases will be bundled with a pair of Pit Viper sunglasses. The collaboration is available globally, exclusively on Skullcandy.com.

"With Skullcandy and Pit Viper sharing a love for the fast-living outdoor lifestyle and disrupting the status quo, we held nothing back as this collaboration is long overdue," said Jessica Klodnicki, Chief Marketing Officer, Skullcandy. "We've adopted Pit Viper's iconic, outrageously retro style, which has taken the realms of action sports and fashion by storm, encouraging our fans not to take life too seriously as they jam out in style."

With these limited-edition Grind, Push Active and Dime true wireless solutions, 2025 meets the '90s, featuring a futuristic yet vintage-inspired neon pink, purple and blue colorway. Skullcandy took inspiration from one of Pit Viper's popular colorways, "Midnight," while incorporating signature Pit Viper elements, including splatter paint, iridium lenses and distinguishable color combinations.

"We're stoked to unleash a collab that really tickles our fancy for music and for having a downright, damn good time," said Emilia Szubzda, Marketing Director, Pit Viper. "Pit Viper and Skullcandy simultaneously bring the party to your eyes and ears in a way no other union could."

Tech specs tied to each of the Skullcandy x Pit Viper collab earbuds include:

Skullcandy x Pit Viper Grind True Wireless Earbuds – $89.99 MSRP

Skull-iQ Smart Feature Technology™

Hands-free voice control

Up to 40 hours total battery + wireless charging

IP55 sweat and water resistant

Update features with the Skullcandy app

Built-in Tile® finding technology

Skullcandy x Pit Viper Push Active True Wireless Earbuds – $89.99 MSRP

Skull-iQ Smart Feature Technology

Hands-free voice control

Up to 44 hours total battery + rapid charge

IP55 sweat and water resistant

Flexible, over-ear hooks for a secure, exercise-focused fit

Update features with the Skullcandy App

Built-in Tile® finding technology

Skullcandy x Pit Viper Dime True Wireless Earbuds – $34.99 MSRP

Up to 12 hours of battery life

Full suite of media controls on the buds with ability to use either bud solo

Auto on/connect with secure, noise-isolating fit

IPX4 sweat and water resistance

Micro-USB charging case with snap lid and integrated lanyard

1. The NPD Group, Inc., Canada Tech POS Monthly Retail Pro; Average Sales Price Under $100; Jan.2021 - Jan 2022 combined.

2.The NPD Group, Inc., Canada Tech POS Weekly; Band Type: No Wire/No Band; True Wireless; Average Sales Price Under $100; Jan. 3, 2021 - Jan. 1, 2022, combined.

About Skullcandy®

Skullcandy is the original lifestyle audio brand, born in 2003 on a chairlift in Park City, Utah. Fast forward to today where Skullcandy is the #1 selling brand in stereo headphones1 and true wireless earbuds2 under $100, and on a mission "to unleash the visceral power of music for all." Skullcandy headphones and earbuds are created, tuned and tested to deliver music you can feel, specially engineered to provide a deeper, more immersive listening experience. The brand supports charitable causes through its Music With A Mission program where dedicated campaigns and a portion of proceeds from limited-edition product sales help make an impact. Skullcandy designs, markets and distributes its audio products through a variety of distribution channels globally. The company's website can be found at www.Skullcandy.com.

About Pit Viper

Conceived on the ski hill and born in the back of a van, like all ski bum dreams, Pit Viper is now an international, multi-million dollar company. Worn by the likes of Travis Pastrana, Rob Gronkowski, Tanner Hall, and Brehanna Daniels, Pit Viper specializes in functional - yet stylish sunglasses, apparel, throwing outrageous events and giving away cars. Dedicated to not taking life too seriously, Pit Viper stands by their motto: DEMAND RESPECT AND AUTHORITY. Visit: www.pitviper.com for more.

