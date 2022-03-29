Sell In May & Go Away: Patriot Gold Group Introduces "2022 Stagflation Protection No Fee For Life IRA"

SEAL BEACH, Calif., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

(PRNewswire)

Sell in May & Go Away.

"For decades, the idea that you should sell in May has been an important part of stock market folklore. Of course, investing should not be that easy, but the odd thing is that, compared with other rules, this one has held up rather well over history." – Forbes

Soaring consumer prices, supply chain shocks, rising energy costs and a hawkish Federal Reserve determined to bring inflation under control: These are the worrisome attributes of the U.S. economy that have some experts sounding the alarm over a possible return to 1970s-style "stagflation."

Stagflation is the combination of economic stagnation and high inflation, characterized by soaring consumer prices as well as high unemployment.

Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers wrote "The Fed's current policy trajectory is likely to lead to stagflation, with average unemployment and inflation both averaging over 5 percent over the next few years — and ultimately to a major recession."

Another major consequence is the global bond market that has suffered unprecedented losses as The Fed look to tighten policy to combat surging inflation. A major blow to money managers accustomed to years of consistent gains, backstopped by loose monetary policy. The slump also poses a particular threat to the expanding elderly population in many major economies, given retirees are often heavily reliant on fixed-income investments.

The retreat in both fixed-income and stock markets in 2022 is upending the dynamics of a classic 60/40 portfolio that is meant to balance out any losses from riskier share markets with the more stable cash flow of bonds.

Jack Hanney goes on to say "given the concerns of 70's era stagflation, Federal Reserve officials have adopted more hawkish rhetoric about the monetary policy path forward. What we're seeing is a transition now, particularly as the Fed has begun to withdrawal some of this excess liquidity and stimulus that's been in place for quite some time. This means the Fed tapering QE and threatening to increasing rate hikes in May and June to .50 bps each month." What are the odds the Fed can successfully deflate the Everything Bubble which has accelerated and grown exponentially larger than the previous two."

Ray Dalio recently stated "Cash is not a safe investment .. because it will be taxed by inflation" Dalio, the most successful Hedge Fund Manager in the world goes on to say "Know how to balance a portfolio. When equities go down then you see Gold go up. Wealth is not destroyed as much as it is transferred. Be in a safe, well-balanced portfolio. You can reduce your risk without reducing your return."

Goldman Sachs recently put out a report on Gold for 2022 dated January 26th. "Gold: Time to buy the defensive real asset." In the report Goldman Sachs revised its outlook to a target price of $2,150 an ounce in 12 months' time.

Ian Telfer, former Chairman of Goldcorp recently stated "I think we have reached peak gold. His outlook for gold is "$2,400, $2,500" an ounce.

Jeffries Group said "Gold remains an essential hedge as the threat of stagflation – an environment of low growth and higher inflation continues to grow" Jeffries maintained their long-term forecast remains in place for gold prices to push to $5,500 an ounce.

Patriots Serving Patriots Announces Fee Reimbursement "Stagflation Protection" on Many Retirement Options Ahead of Memorial Day May 30 th 2022.

Patriot Gold Group saw record turnout for their "2021 Inflation Protection America First IRA" with our NO FEE FOR LIFE IRA for qualifying IRAs. Patriot Gold Group is lowering the minimum requirement for our NEW "Stagflation Protection NO FEE FOR LIFE IRA" and waiving fees for dedicated, secured, and insured storage of your safe-haven assets, in addition to waiving the cost of registered and insured shipping to your home so that you—a fellow American—have one less thing to worry about. Patriot Gold Group is also waiving most fees on IRA accounts opened through Monday May 30th 2022.

Call the Patriot Gold Group at 800-974-4653 (GOLD) for exclusive details about our incentives, or if you simply have questions regarding current market performance. We're here to help, be of service, and adhere to that altruistic principle that made Consumer Affairs recognize Patriot Gold Group as the Top IRA Gold & Silver Dealer nationwide for an unprecedented six years in a row (i.e., 2016–2021) The only firm nationwide that is Diamond Rated with the Better Business Bureau.

About Jack Hanney Jack Hanney is the CEO & Co-Founder of Patriot Gold Group, and a nationally sought-after financial speaker and guest. Recently featured on Fox Los Angeles Good Day LA, OANN, and FOX23 Tulsa, he was interviewed about his insights regarding the global health crisis and its impact on the economy, and he accurately forecasted the challenges in re-opening the economy, mortgage delinquencies, and the subsequent turn in the market. Here: FOX23TULSAJACKHANNEY (PLEASE Click on LINK)

About Patriot Gold Group Patriot Gold Group ( www.patriotgoldgroup.com ) is a nationwide investment group with more than 50 years of precious metals investing experience. The company has been rated the Top IRA Gold & Silver Dealer by Consumer Affairs for an unprecedented six years in a row (i.e., 2016–2021), is Diamond Rated with the Better Business Bureau, has earned a 5-star TrustPilot rating, endorsed & sponsored by Donald J. Trump Political Consultant, Newsmax Host & Patriot Client Dick Morris.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Patriot Gold Group