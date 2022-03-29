RayCo Empowers Women in Web3 with Aswang - The First Graphic Novel NFT

Asian mythology NFTs created by Fairlane Raymundo will drop during Bitcoin 2022

LOS ANGELES, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RayCo Media (RayCo) recently announced an exclusive NFT drop of Asian mythological creatures, valued at 0.5 Ethereum each, from the Aswang metacomic series . The drop will first be released to all new account holders of My Digital Money (MDM) during the Bitcoin Conference in Miami and will entitle the first 100 NFT holders to an exclusive print version of the first part of the series.

RayCo Media Logo (PRNewswire)

RayCo Media announced an NFT drop of Asian mythological creatures from Aswang metacomic series at Bitcoin 2022 in Miami .

Created by LA-based author Fairlane Raymundo and Philippines-based illustrator Marrione Manalo, Aswang is a graphic novel series about Asian monsters, banished from their elite clans, who enroll in a school for superheroes. The metacomic adds women's voices and an AAPI flair to the mainstream superhero craze. Fittingly, RayCo is also led by AAPI women, Raymundo herself and Rebecca Binny, disrupting the media industry using Web3.0 technologies.

"This partnership with RayCo represents Asian culture and women of color pioneering Web3.0", explains Raymundo. "Asia has beautiful, culturally-ingrained mythologies, but few artists have modernized those stories for Western consumption like other comic books.Aswang began as a passion project with my father, who passed away early in the pandemic, and I think he'd be proud to see what it's become."

To access the NFTs, Bitcoin 2022 conference attendees should visit MDM at Booth #1209, grab a free swag bag and scan the QR code. After the conference, the full NFT collection will be available on OpenSea, and the characters will live in the metaverse. An exclusive preview can be seen here .

RayCo Media

RayCo Media builds sustainable, global brands with compelling storytelling, public relations, and Web3-integrated marketing. The Los Angeles-based full service agency creates high-impact, accessible content and looks beyond fleeting media trends to cultivate a more intellectual and emotionally intelligent future. Learn more at www.raycomedia.net .

Aswang

Aswang is the world's first NFT graphic novel series based on Asian mythology. Created by LA-based artist Fairlane Raymundo, the series features Asian monsters who are terrible at being monsters. They were disowned by their elite clans. Hungry, homeless, and desperate, they enroll in a school for superheroes. This is where their adventure begins. Preview the collection here .

CONTACT: Rebecca Binny

+1.310.334.9942

rebecca@raycomedia.net

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE RayCo Media