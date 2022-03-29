Oramed's Diabetes Market Survey Shows Strong Interest for ORMD-0801 Oral Insulin Candidate Among Physicians

NEW YORK, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: ORMP) (TASE: ORMP) (www.oramed.com), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development of oral drug delivery systems, today announced results from a diabetes market survey commissioned by Oramed from IQVIA, a leading global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry.

The survey included 88 Endocrinologists and 82 Primary Care Physicians in the U.S. and Europe. After reviewing the blinded target product profile for Oramed's oral insulin candidate, 76 percent of the physicians responded that they "definitely would" or "probably would" prescribe it for Type 2 diabetes patients, with only 2 percent responding that they "probably would not" or "definitely would not prescribe it". Overall, health care providers were receptive to prescribing oral insulin, if approved, and the sentiment for ORMD-0801 was very positive. Some potential benefits expressed by the physicians include less possibility of hypoglycemia or weight gain and the benefit of not using needles. Additional results and information concerning the survey can be found within the company's corporate presentation at www.oramed.com.

Oramed's Chief Executive Officer, Nadav Kidron, commented, "As we continue moving forward with our Phase 3 trials and further develop our commercialization plan, this latest survey further confirms that physicians believe our oral insulin candidate can potentially address important unmet needs for patients with Type 2 diabetes. We are excited as this could be the world's first oral insulin capsule using our proprietary platform oral delivery technology."

About Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ORMP) (TASE: ORMP) is a platform technology pioneer in the field of oral delivery solutions for drugs currently delivered via injection. Established in 2006, with offices in the United States and Israel, Oramed has developed a novel Protein Oral Delivery (POD™) technology. Oramed is seeking to transform the treatment of diabetes through its proprietary lead candidate, ORMD-0801 , which is being evaluated in two pivotal Phase 3 trials and has the potential to be the first commercial oral insulin capsule for the treatment of diabetes. In addition, Oramed is developing an oral GLP-1 (Glucagon-like peptide-1) analog capsule ( ORMD-0901 ).

For more information, please visit www.oramed.com

Forward-looking statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements. For example, we are using forward-looking statements when we discuss the pace of enrollment and randomization and expected timing of results of our clinical trials, the expected timing and achievement of milestones, the potential market interest if ORMD-0801, the ability of ORMD-0801 to potentially address important unmet needs for patients with Type 2 diabetes or the potential of ORMD-0801 to be the first commercial oral insulin capsule for the treatment of diabetes. In addition, historic results of scientific research and clinical trials do not guarantee that the conclusions of future research or trials will suggest identical or even similar conclusions. These forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations of the management of Oramed only, and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including the risks and uncertainties related to the progress, timing, cost, and results of clinical trials and product development programs; difficulties or delays in obtaining regulatory approval or patent protection for our product candidates; competition from other pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies; and our ability to obtain additional funding required to conduct our research, development and commercialization activities. In addition, the following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements: changes in technology and market requirements; delays or obstacles in launching our clinical trials; changes in legislation; inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications; lack of validation of our technology as we progress further and lack of acceptance of our methods by the scientific community; inability to retain or attract key employees whose knowledge is essential to the development of our products; unforeseen scientific difficulties that may develop with our process; greater cost of final product than anticipated; loss of market share and pressure on pricing resulting from competition; laboratory results that do not translate to equally good results in real settings; our patents may not be sufficient; and finally that products may harm recipients, all of which could cause the actual results or performance of Oramed to differ materially from those contemplated in such forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by law, Oramed undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting Oramed, reference is made to Oramed's reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Company Contacts:

Zach Herschfus

+1-844-9-ORAMED

zach@oramed.com

Eric Goldstein

+1 646-791-9729

egoldstein@lifesciadvisors.com

