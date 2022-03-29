ClearSign Technologies Corporation Announces Initial Order for Multi Heater Project from California Refinery

Project Comprised of 20 ClearSign Core™ Process Burners in Two Heaters

TULSA, Okla. , March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ClearSign Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: CLIR) ("ClearSign" or the "Company"), an emerging leader in industrial combustion and sensing technologies that improve energy, operational efficiency and safety while dramatically reducing emissions, today announced that it has received an initial engineering order from a large independent national refiner as the first phase of a project to retrofit two process heaters for a total of twenty ClearSign Core™ burners in one of their California refineries.

Similar to other announced process burner projects, this project will consist of multiple phases. The first is this order, which consists of engineering, drafting and CFD (Computational Fluid Dynamics) modelling of ClearSign Core burners operating in the destination heaters. The following phases of this project are expected to include a physical "first article" full size burner demonstration, then the supply of twenty burners to be installed in the California refinery heaters.

"We are excited to announce the start of another multi heater project comprised of a total of twenty ClearSign Core burners, this time to deliver exceptionally low airborne emissions for our client in the California market," said Jim Deller, Ph. D, CEO of ClearSign. "This is expected to be our largest process burner project to date, and it is also our first order from this large, independent US refiner. We are encouraged to see continued and increasing traction in the California market, which is a major focus for us; and in addition the engagement and support of the global engineering companies who are also involved in our client's emissions reduction project."

About ClearSign Technologies Corporation

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies for the purpose of improving key performance characteristics of industrial and commercial systems, including operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety and overall cost-effectiveness. Our patented technologies, embedded in established OEM products as ClearSign Core™, and ClearSign Eye™ and other sensing configurations, enhance the performance of combustion systems and fuel safety systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy (upstream oil production and down-stream refining), commercial/industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, transport and power industries. For more information, please visit www.clearsign.com.

Cautionary note on forward-looking statements

All statements in this press release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements." You can find many (but not all) of these statements by looking for words such as "approximates," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "would," "should," "could," "may," "will" or other similar expressions. While management has based any forward-looking statements included in this press release on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of our control, that could cause actual results to materially differ from such statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to successfully install our burners in the California refinery and complete the anticipated project,general business and economic conditions, the performance of management and our employees, the performance of our products, our ability to obtain financing, competition, whether our technology will be accepted and adopted and other factors identified in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov and other factors that are detailed in our periodic and current reports available for review at www.sec.gov. Furthermore, we operate in a competitive environment where new and unanticipated risks may arise. Accordingly, investors should not place any reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. We disclaim any intention to, and undertake no obligation to, update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that subsequently occur or of which we hereafter become aware.

