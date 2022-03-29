Bizzabo Co-Founders Release Event Success Book, Share Strategies to Drive Business Impact From Events

Alon Alroy, Eran Ben-Shushan and Boaz Katz highlight flexible, actionable solutions based on 10 years of conversations with event industry leaders

NEW YORK, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alon Alroy, Boaz Katz and Eran Ben-Shushan, the co-founders of Bizzabo , have released a book 10 years in the making — Event Success: Maximizing the Business Impact of In-person, Virtual and Hybrid Experiences. The co-founders leverage their event industry expertise to explore how data, audience engagement and technology drive event impact. Event Success explores the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting opportunity to reinvent in-person, virtual and hybrid event experiences. Published by Wiley, Event Success is widely available in print and digital formats.

"Through direct interaction with Bizzabo customers and industry professionals, we identified certain knowledge gaps limiting event success," said Ben-Shushan, CEO of Bizzabo. "We're proud to have created a resource for our peers that not only addresses these pain points but also paints a picture of the event industry's future."

Ben-Shushan, Alroy and Katz collected testimonies from hundreds of professionals representing diverse perspectives of the events landscape. Collectively, Event Experience Leaders have struggled to effectively utilize data, audience engagement, processes and technology to drive ROI. Ben-Shushan, Alroy and Katz argue these challenges contribute to the Event Impact Gap™ – the gap between the desired event experience and current technology's ability to deliver it.

Event Success offers flexible, actionable solutions to plan and execute in-person, hybrid and virtual events based on goals and requirements. It also offers guidance on how to identify data maturity, engage hybrid audiences and choose the right tech vendors. Chapters include "The Event Data Maturity Curve," "Engagement in a Hybrid Era," "The Event Team of the Future" and "What an Event Platform Can (and Can't) Do for You."

"We're making incredible technological strides in the events industry, and I believe this book is a product of that growth," said Alroy, CMO and co-founder of Bizzabo. "Innovation shows no sign of slowing. We knew we needed to provide enduring insights that celebrate disruption and change. We hope the suggestions in our book encourage Event Experience Leaders to continue building more immersive, connected and personalized human experiences."

"As event software providers, our job is to develop technology that encourages and supports creativity. Too often, its limitations stifle creativity and inhibit Event Experience Leaders from executing their ideas," said Katz, Chief Data Officer at Bizzabo. "In this book, we celebrate how we are building solutions to overcome these limits — together. We want to empower today's and tomorrow's Event Experience Leaders by providing a roadmap for utilizing current technology to innovate and drive event success."

