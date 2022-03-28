Hy-Tek Holdings Acquires FASCOR and LCS

COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hy-Tek Holdings (Hy-Tek), a portfolio company of Dunes Point Capital, LP (DPC), has acquired FASCOR and LCS. Hy-Tek is a material handling automation integrator serving clients in diverse end-markets and applications, including ecommerce, third-party logistics, and parcel. FASCOR is a leading provider of proprietary supply chain execution software solutions. LCS is a systems integrator. The companies operate as Hy-Tek Material Handling, LLC. The acquisitions were announced by Hy-Tek Holdings CEO Sam Grooms.

"Hy-Tek's acquisitions of FASCOR and LCS broaden our offerings as the predominant player in material handling and integrated systems (IS). With FASCOR, Hy-Tek helms the supply chain, delivering robust, agile, affordable execution, transportation, and inventory management software solutions. LCS, a long-standing Hy-Tek partner, expands our IS reach. Committed to growth, Hy-Tek always is looking for best-of-breed companies to join us," said Grooms.

About DPC

DPC is a family office and private investment firm, pursuing control investments in companies operating in the general industrial and business services sectors. DPC targets companies with enterprise values of up to $1 billion. For more, visit www.dunespointcapital.com.

About FASCOR

Cincinnati-based FASCOR, a leading provider of proprietary supply chain execution software solutions including warehouse and transportation management systems, employs 20. www.fascor.com.

About LCS

Located in St. Henry, OH, LCS' 40 employees provide distribution and manufacturing facilities with integrated warehouse systems. dan@lcsincorporated.com.

About Hy-Tek

Headquartered in Columbus, OH, Hy-Tek is a material handling automation integrator serving clients in diverse end- markets and applications, including ecommerce, third-party logistics, and parcel. Hy-Tek was established as a combination of Hy-Tek Material Handling and WorldSource and has since acquired BP Controls, AHS, FASCOR, and LCS. Together, they operate as Hy-Tek Material Handling, LLC. Hy-Tek is the premier single-source provider of material handling solutions for a wide range of industries including manufacturing, distribution, retail, construction, food, electronics, automotive. Since 1963, Hy-Tek and its best-in-class industry partners—including manufacturers of industrial equipment; conveyor systems; automated storage and retrieval systems; rack and shelving—have provided customers large and small with turnkey solutions. From customized one-of-a-kind handling and storage systems to pre-assembled buildings and off-the-shelf products—Hy-Tek's experienced team of engineering, sales, operations, and project management professionals partner with customers to help enhance productivity, streamline processes, and boost profitability. With over 500 employees, Hy-Tek serves customers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico from offices in Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee.

Contact www.hy-tek.com 800.837.1217

Media Contact: Nancy Flynn 614-312-7491

SOURCE Hy-Tek Material Handling