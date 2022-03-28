Advanced Container Technologies to Attend CannaCon in Oklahoma City

Company will present its new product line through Grassfire Distro, its exclusive packaging reseller

CORONA, Calif., March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Container Technologies, Inc (Ticker: ACTX), announced it will be exhibiting at the CannaCon Conference alongside Grassfire Distro, its exclusive partner for reselling some of its packaging and white labeling products and services. The CannaCon Conference will be held Thursday, March 31 and Friday, April 1 at the Oklahoma City Convention Center.

"We had tremendous success at last year's CannaCon Conference, and we are looking forward to attending again this year," said Doug Heldoorn, CEO of Advanced Container Technologies. "We have an extensive line of new and exciting products that can help cannabis companies maximize profits throughout the eco-system - from the cultivator to the retailer."

The company's wide array of products includes environmentally controlled transportable cultivation systems, unique packaging supplies, in-demand accessories, and white labeling services. Many of these products will be offered at the show with deep discounts.

"As the cannabis market continues to become more competitive, it becomes even more important for companies to find new ways to increase profitability," Heldoorn added. "Our unique product line can help companies grow brands, deepen customer loyalty, and increase profits."

The Oklahoma cannabis market is one of the fastest growing sectors in the nation. According to NBC News, the state is seen as a "national model" for other states considering legalization.

"Oklahoma has become a kind of nirvana for growers and producers, who enjoy a relatively low startup cost in comparison to other states," the news organization reports.

The New York Times reports that Oklahoma has become "a marijuana boom state."

"The state now boasts more retail cannabis stores than Colorado, Oregon and Washington combined." The Times reports. "In October, it eclipsed California as the state with the largest number of licensed cannabis farms, which now number more than 9,000, despite a population only a tenth of California's."

"We are proud to be among the original pioneers in the Oklahoma cannabis market," Heldoorn added, "and we are delighted to offer the products that companies need to help them succeed."

ACTX will be showing their product line at CannaCon in the Grassfire Distro booth, located in booth #1118.

For more information on Advanced Container Technologies, call: (951) 381-2555 or visit: www.advancedcontainertechnologies.com.

