J BALVIN AND ED SHEERAN TOGETHER FOR THE FIRST TIME WITH A REVOLUTIONARY 2-SONG EP: "SIGUE" & "FOREVER MY LOVE"

MIAMI, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global superstars and cultural icons, J Balvin and Ed Sheeran, have teamed up to combine their unparalleled talent and musical prowess to deliver an unprecedented musical collaboration with a 2-song EP, featuring titles "SIGUE" and "FOREVER MY LOVE", releasing today at 8pm EST.

The project was born out of an organic friendship between the two music legends when Sheeran overheard Balvin talking in the gym one morning and recognized his voice. What began as a conversation blossomed into a genuine friendship and, almost immediately, a collaboration was born.

"Sigue," an upbeat reggaeton dance song, and "Forever My Love," a beautiful love ballad, show Balvin and Sheeran's unique ability to not only cross over between genres, but also demonstrate their expertise in diversifying the type of music they write and perform. The two have proven that when it comes to the language of music, there is no barrier. By combining the pop and reggaeton genres, this partnership promises to revolutionize and unite the world of music as we know it.

"Everything good takes time. Six months ago I was at the gym and told myself, "this guy looks like Ed Sheeran." Well it was. We had a coffee and spoke about life and we there was a dope vibe. We bonded over simple things creating a genuine friendship - we even spoke about what it's like to be a dad hehe. In NY we made plans to have a studio day and well you guys will see the outcome hehehe. The first two songs that we made were "Sigue" and "Forever my Love" and now they are coming to light. I wanted him to come to the world of Reggaeton and he invited me to his world as well. It was really cool hearing him in Spanish and we hope that you all love the songs as much as we do. Much peace and love."

- J BALVIN

"I met J in a gym in New York last year – it was just me and him very early in the morning. I recognised his voice when he was on the phone so I just went up and said hi. We chatted so long, we ended up having lunch and then afternoon tea. Then just went to being mates who chatted nonstop. I was in New York at Christmas for shows and we decided to have one day in the studio that led to so so much more. The first two songs we wrote were 'Sigue' and 'Forever My Love' and I absolutely love them. He wanted to bring me into his world, and I wanted to bring him into mine. It was a proper challenge learning Spanish for this and I had so much fun doing it. Hope you love it as much as I do and look out for more to come."

- ED SHEERAN

The two decorated and chart-topping artists collectively reach a total of 281 million people worldwide.

About J Balvin:

Global superstar, entrepreneur and committed mental health advocate, J Balvin is a highly-decorated music icon with wins across Billboard Music Awards, American Music Awards, Latin GRAMMY's and many others. As a Latinx artist, he has steadfastly broken cultural barriers and become one of the Top 10 most streamed artists globally developing legions of fans worldwide. Hailed by Billboard as "the biggest breakout act Latin music has seen in many years" and Pitchfork as "the face of modern Reggaeton," Balvin is leading a second generation of Musica Urbana stars that have propelled Latin music to an unprecedented global embrace that transcends genres. Most recently he landed his 33rd #1 at Latin Airplay, more than any other artist in history. In addition to his many successes in music, J Balvin has been one of the first Latinx's to forge partnerships with notable brands across lucrative categories including Jordan Brand, Givenchy, Louis Vuitton, Moschino, Gopuff, Fortnite, and Discord. His latest passion is raising awareness on the importance of mental health and mental health resources.

About Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran is an era-defining artist. From record-breaking sales across his recorded music and live performances, and a plethora of award wins to his name, the British singer-songwriter, signed to Atlantic Records, is the boundless talent behind some of the biggest songs in history. The 4x GRAMMY award winner has consistently resonated with fans across the world with his peerless songcraft and exceptional music palate. With four multiplatinum, critically acclaimed albums under his belt – '+' (2011), 'x' (2014), '÷' (2017) and 'No.6 Collaborations Project' (2019) - Sheeran has amassed more than 60 billion streams and sold over 50 million albums, globally to date; he is also one of only six artists to have three songs – "Thinking Out Loud," "Perfect," and "Shape Of You" - earn RIAA Diamond-certification, for sales equivalents exceeding 10 million in the US alone. An unparalleled live performer, Sheeran's most recent, two-year ÷ world tour made history becoming the most-attended and highest-grossing tour of all time. In 2021, Sheeran released '=', the fourth installment of his symbol album series, highlighted by the hit singles "Shivers" and "Bad Habits," which received a GRAMMY nomination for "Song of the Year." Debuting at #1 on the Billboard 200, '=' is Sheeran's fourth consecutive full length release to top the chart after its first week. A global phenomenon, '=' has gone to #1 in 19 countries around the world.

About Universal Music Group

Universal Music Group (UMG) is the world leader in music-based entertainment, with a broad array of businesses engaged in recorded music, music publishing, merchandising and audiovisual content in more than 60 countries. Featuring the most comprehensive catalog of recordings and songs across every musical genre, UMG identifies and develops artists and produces and distributes the most critically acclaimed and commercially successful music in the world. Committed to artistry, innovation and entrepreneurship, UMG fosters the development of services, platforms and business models in order to broaden artistic and commercial opportunities for our artists and create new experiences for fans.

Universal Music Group is a Vivendi company. Find out more at: http://www.universalmusic.com

