Vuzix Partners with Acty AR Software Solution to Provide Remote Assistance to the Manufacturing Industry

ROCHESTER, N.Y.,, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, today announced a new partnership with Icona Srl ("Icona"), a provider of innovative software platforms including Acty, its remote video assistance software.

Acty's use cases span machinery, manufacturing, and field service and specific customer verticals include material working (metal, glass, wood, plastic, etc.), laser cutting, packaging, food and beverage (packaging, processing, bottling, filling, etc.), various appliances and equipment, and energy (renewables, installation, etc.). Most of Acty's current customers are in the manufacturing sector, working in complex and sometimes even dangerous environments, where concentration, alertness, and efficiency are of utmost importance. With Acty software and Vuzix smart glasses, the sharing of information, communication, and support are made easy, allowing customers to save time, work more effortlessly and carry out all their operations more smoothly. Acty is the remote video support software that allows you to see through the eyes of your technicians in the field.

The Augmented Reality features built into Acty allow you to guide technicians step-by-step during service interventions and troubleshoot problems in real time. With the use of Vuzix smart glasses, remote experts can work hands-free, accurately diagnose the critical problem and find a solution, reduce the time to understand the problem and avoid unnecessary travel expenses. You can enjoy an exclusive 15 days free trial here.

"Vuzix smart glasses running Acty software represents a compelling remote support solutions for a wide range of use cases and market verticals," said Paul Travers, President and Chief Executive Officer at Vuzix. "We look forward to working with Icona to bring this solution to an expanding list of customers."

"We are very excited about our partnership with Vuzix, which allows us to take a step forward in the digital transformation of our customers. With Vuzix' innovative and high-performance smart glasses, we will be able to more effectively meet our customers' need to assist remotely and at the same time work hands-free," said Giorgio Nepa, Chief Executive Officer at Icona.

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company's products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. Vuzix holds 245 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2022 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK, and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, visit the Vuzix website, Twitter and Facebook pages.

About Icona

Icona Srl is a software company that develops and sells customer support and after-sales software to make assistance intuitive and innovative. Our customer support software is easy to use, adapts easily to the different needs of companies, and adopts innovative technologies. All our solutions are based on the concept of tracking: tracking allows you to both optimize support and increase your business. Icona Srl is part of Icona Technology Spa.

About Acty

Acty is the remote video assistance software that allows you to see with the eyes of your technicians in the field. The Augmented Reality features integrated into Acty allow you to guide technicians step by step during service interventions and solve problems in real-time. Thanks to the use of smart glasses, remote experts can work hands-free, accurately diagnose the critical issue, and find a solution, shorten the time to understand the problem, and avoid unnecessary travel expenses.

