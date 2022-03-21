SEC Regional Trial Counsel Amy Jane Longo Joins Ropes & Gray's Litigation & Enforcement Team as Partner in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global law firm Ropes & Gray announced today that Amy Jane Longo has joined the firm's 400-lawyer litigation & enforcement practice as a partner. Amy will be based in Ropes & Gray's new Los Angeles office.

www.ropesgray.com . (PRNewsFoto/Ropes & Gray LLP) (PRNewswire)

With extensive first-chair experience prosecuting and defending large-scale litigation matters, Amy brings a deep understanding of the complex issues financial institutions and large companies face with class actions and related government and internal investigations.

Amy is a veteran of the SEC's Los Angeles Regional Office, where she most recently served as the head of the Office's trial unit. She has extensive trial experience, and in her nearly nine years at the SEC, worked closely with Enforcement Division leadership across matters involving offering fraud, financial reporting and disclosures, accounting fraud, investment funds, cryptocurrency, insider trading, market manipulation, securities registration, auditors, broker dealers, and investment advisers/companies.

Amy spent 15 years of her career at another global law firm in Los Angeles, eight of those as a partner, and also as a member of its executive committee. During her tenure, she successfully litigated a variety of commercial actions in state and federal trial and appellate courts, focusing on securities class actions, derivative suits, ERISA, and financial services litigation, among others.

"Amy's arrival is a home run for our new LA office. Asset managers, investors and companies already know Ropes & Gray as the firm of choice for complex litigation and enforcement situations," said Julie Jones, chair, Ropes & Gray. "Amy strengthens that position."

"Amy's versatility across critical areas of SEC enforcement, civil securities litigation and other commercial litigation will immediately strengthen our award-winning team of litigators around the world," said managing partner David Djaha. "Her experience will also greatly contribute to Ropes & Gray's growing asset management civil litigation practice."

"Amy is someone we know well. She is highly regarded across the country as a skilled trial lawyer and as an SEC practitioner," said Gregg Weiner, co-chair of the firm's litigation & enforcement practice. "Her experience handling complex commercial litigation and in serving in a senior SEC role will be invaluable to our clients as we build our litigation and enforcement team in California and across the world."

"Ropes & Gray's robust bench of nearly 400 litigators is known for handling the most complex, high-risk matters across industries for clients from investors and funds, to healthcare, pharmaceutical and technology giants," said Amy. "I am excited to help lead the firm's SEC enforcement and securities litigation practice on the West Coast."

Ropes & Gray continues to strategically build its Los Angeles bench. The team includes private equity partners Howard Glazer, Brandon Howald and Bianca Levin-Soler, capital solutions and private credit partner Jennifer Harris, health care partner Torrey McClary, two health care counsel, Ranee Adipat and Leslie Thornton, and litigation & enforcement partner Rocky Tsai, in San Francisco and Los Angeles. The firm intends to further build its Los Angeles team through internal relocations and strategic lateral hires in Southern California.

About Ropes & Gray

Ropes & Gray is a preeminent global law firm with approximately 1,400 lawyers and legal professionals serving clients in major centers of business, finance, technology, and government. The firm has offices in New York, Boston, Washington, D.C., Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Silicon Valley, London, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Tokyo and Seoul, and has consistently been recognized for its leading practices in many areas, including private equity, M&A, finance, asset management, real estate, tax, antitrust, life sciences, health care, intellectual property, litigation & enforcement, privacy & cybersecurity, and business restructuring.

Website | LinkedIn | Twitter | Videos | Podcasts

To view our privacy policy, please click here.

Contact:

Aaron Kellogg

Director of Public Relations

Ropes & Gray LLP

617-235-4403

Aaron.kellogg@ropesgray.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ropes & Gray