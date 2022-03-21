In the news release, Panorama Mortgage Group Names Ryan Rathert as Chief Financial Officer, issued 21-Mar-2022 by Panorama Mortgage Group over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that a revised release should be used. The complete, updated release follows:

Panorama Mortgage Group Names Ryan Rathert as Chief Financial Officer

LAS VEGAS, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Panorama Mortgage Group (PMG), a multi-brand national mortgage company headquartered in Nevada, announced today that Ryan Rathert has joined the firm as Chief Financial Officer effective immediately.

Ryan Rathert, CFO at Panorama Mortgage Group (PRNewswire)

In his role, Rathert will lead PMG's financial activities including accounting, financial planning and analysis, tax, investor relations, internal audit, and treasury – while keeping in mind the overall strategy and growth goals to hit the company's financial metrics.

As a financial executive with more than 15 years in the mortgage leadership role, Rathert brings vast insight to problem solving and prides himself on simplifying challenges. He spent the last eight years with Stearns Lending in a variety of positions, the past four as COO/CFO of the Wholesale Mortgage Channel. His previous roles included but are not limited to Production CFO, Head of Private Label Operations, and several senior finance and business support roles for Stearns Lending, Wells Fargo and Mr. Cooper.

"Anything is possible when you have the right people behind you, and I am beyond thrilled to announce that Ryan is one of those people. His expertise in production finance with a pure joy of serving others is a fantastic fit for Panorama Mortgage Group. Ryan has a proven record of developing top grade teams by investing in the next generation of mortgage professionals and I look forward to his contributions as our new Chief Financial Officer. I could think of no one better to work with our brand presidents, while providing mentorship to the core team," said Sarah Gonzalez, PMG President and Chief Operations Officer.

As an executive leader, Rathert is passionate about diversity and inclusion inside the firm and minority homeownership for the borrowers he serves. An active participant in industry advocacy, Rathert holds an Accredited Mortgage Professional designation with the Mortgage Bankers Association and routinely participates in industry events and Stratmor Roundtables. He earned his bachelor's degree in finance from the University of Iowa.

"I am impressed by PMG's financial savviness, its commitment to solid strategic growth, its devotion to its employees and the borrowers it serves," said Rathert. "I'm excited to join the company and help drive its future success. I especially admire Panorama's focus on the underserved market. I think that it is a fast-growing opportunity, and I love seeing more support and investment going into those communities," he added.

About Panorama Mortgage Group

Panorama Mortgage Group (PMG) is a multi-brand national mortgage company that began in 2007. PMG originated from Alterra Home Loans, whose mission is to increase family wealth through homeownership for first-time Hispanic homebuyers. Having grown to over $1.3B in annual originations, Alterra was voted by Mortgage Tech Magazine as one of the top tech-savvy companies and recognized by the Hispanic Business magazine as one of the fastest-growing Hispanic businesses. In 2019, PMG grew its mission-driven focus by adding two new brands: Legacy Home Loans, which focuses on increasing the extremely low black homeownership rate in America, and Inspiro Financial, a joint venture between PMG and one of the country's largest real estate firms. Its core platform is to partner with exceptional mortgage leaders and grow brands that are both strategically focused and mission driven.

