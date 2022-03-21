New Martindale-Avvo Study Highlights Drivers of Legal Consumer Behavior When Hiring an Attorney

Research shows importance of online resources in consumers' effort to hire an attorney

LOS ANGELES, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Martindale-Avvo has released its latest consumer research report , in which more than 3,000 legal consumers were surveyed to understand what drives consumer behavior. The study details the most important factors in the consumer journey, helping attorneys better understand how to attract potential clients and grow their legal practice.

The research shows the importance of online resources in the consumers' effort to find, evaluate and decide on which attorney to hire:

As a first resource, 34% of respondents turn to online search engines, while 20% start with online reviews and directories.

After the initial research, consumers turn to online directories/review sites more than any other resource to shortlist their attorney choices prior to contact.

Nearly 70% of those surveyed indicated they use online content, such as profiles and reviews, to build a stronger understanding of their legal issue and need for an attorney. This highlights the importance of a robust online attorney presence with a comprehensive profile.

When it comes to researching attorneys online by name, Martindale-Avvo's host of attorney rankings and directories are the most influential third-party sources available. For example, further internal findings note that when a consumer searches for an attorney by name, their Avvo profile link appears on the first page of search results 95% of the time.

"We continuously analyze consumer behavior through the millions of clicks every month on our vast network of legal sites through comprehensive primary research like this study. We're excited to share this insight to help attorneys maximize their digital marketing investments," said Suke Jawanda, Senior Vice President and Group General Manager at Martindale-Avvo.

"No matter how a consumer begins their effort to find an attorney, they will usually turn to an online search, including searching for an attorney by name and looking at reviews in search results," he said. "Having a presence in reputable online directories, such as Avvo and Lawyers.com, is critical because research indicates online profiles significantly influence how consumers find and select an attorney."

The study not only reinforces Martindale-Avvo's philosophy of helping attorneys build great businesses, it also provides research-driven statistics that firms can use to develop their online marketing strategies. The full report is available for download at Martindale-Avvo.com .

