National Payer Advisory Firm crankfrog joins The Chartis Group

The acquisition will amplify both Chartis and crankfrog's impact in the areas of healthcare financing, access, risk, and payer/provider collaboration.

CHICAGO, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chartis Group, a leading healthcare advisory and analytics firm, announced its acquisition of crankfrog, one of the fastest growing payer consulting firms advising national, regional, and local payers on strategy, operations, and technology.

"The addition of crankfrog allows us to expand and amplify our capabilities to serve both payers and providers," said Ken Graboys, CEO of The Chartis Group. "It is a like-minded firm with exceptionally talented consultants providing complementary capabilities in payer strategy, operations, digital, and IT. By combining the power of Chartis and crankfrog, we'll play a meaningful role in advancing healthcare financing, access, risk, and payer/provider collaboration."

Atul Pathiyal, CEO of crankfrog, added, "Chartis is a natural home for us to continue to accelerate our growth and impact. Chartis and crankfrog share a lot of similarities—we both exclusively serve healthcare and have grown by being on the vanguard of thought leadership and client service, leading to demonstrable results. This partnership will allow us to expand our capabilities and broaden into new segments of the payer market." Pathiyal, founder of crankfrog, and a 25-year veteran of payer consulting, will assume leadership of Chartis Consulting's Payer Practice.

The acquisition of crankfrog furthers Chartis' commitment to helping its clients navigate the evolving healthcare ecosystem and how care is delivered and financed.

About The Chartis Group

The Chartis Group® (Chartis) is a leading healthcare advisory services firm serving healthcare providers, payers, service organizations, and investors. Different by design, Chartis brings an unparalleled breadth and depth of expertise in strategy, performance improvement, digital and technology, clinical quality and patient safety, and strategic communications. Learn how Chartis is helping to build a healthier world at www.chartis.com.

