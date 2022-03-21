Jackpocket and Circle K Continue Partnership for New Spring Campaign

This partnership brings new exclusive perks to lottery fans in 1,600+ stores

NEW YORK, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackpocket, the leading third-party app in the U.S. to provide a secure way to order official state lottery tickets, and Circle K, one of the largest convenience store brands in the U.S., have extended their partnership to offer exclusive perks for lottery players and Circle K customers.

"One of our goals at Jackpocket is to make the lottery convenient for everyone and Circle K fits seamlessly into how we accomplish that," said Jackpocket CEO and founder, Peter Sullivan. "Their convenience store brand is renowned for being customer-focused, and that shared value is why we continue to work together to provide consumers with fun experiences, meeting them where they already are."

Together, Jackpocket and Circle K are kicking off a spring campaign in just over 1,650 Circle K and Holiday stores in Ohio, Texas, Colorado, Minnesota, Arkansas, New Hampshire, and New York.

Through this partnership, Circle K customers and team members can claim an exclusive $5 off their first lottery order in the Jackpocket mobile app. Jackpocket app users may also have the opportunity to unlock special deals at Circle K stores. As part of the partnership, Circle K will promote the exclusive Jackpocket offer across a variety of Circle K channels, including in-store, email, and in the Circle K rewards app.

"We're proud of our continued partnership with Jackpocket," said Melissa Lessard, the head of North American marketing at Circle K. "Providing a simple, exclusive and convenient way to order official state lottery tickets with just the tap of a button is a great way to engage our customers and make their lives a little easier every day."

To join in the fun, first-time Jackpocket players may use the promo code CKJP at checkout in the Jackpocket app to receive $5 off their first lottery ticket order.

Available in ten states, Jackpocket provides a secure way for lotto lovers to order official state lottery tickets for Powerball, Mega Millions, Lucky for Life, and more and view their tickets right on their phone. Jackpocket players have won over $100 million in lottery prizes to date, including nine individual players who have won prizes worth a million dollars or more.

About Jackpocket

Jackpocket is on a mission to create a more convenient, fun and responsible way to play the lottery. The first licensed third-party lottery app in the United States, Jackpocket provides an easy, secure way to order official state lottery tickets. Jackpocket is currently available in Arkansas, Colorado, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, and Washington, D.C., and is expanding to many new markets. Download the app on iOS or Android and follow along on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

About Circle K

Circle K is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Alimentation Couche-Tard ("Couche-Tard"). Couche-Tard is a global leader in convenience and fuel retail, operating in 26 countries and territories, with more than 14,100 stores, of which approximately 10,800 offer road transportation fuel. With its well-known Couche-Tard and Circle K banners, it is one of the largest independent convenience store operators in the United States and it is a leader in the convenience store industry and road transportation fuel retail in Canada, Scandinavia, the Baltics, as well as in Ireland. It also has an important presence in Poland and Hong Kong SAR. Approximately 124,000 people are employed throughout its network.

