InventHelp Inventor Develops Eye-Catching Sweatshirt for Women(DLL-3758)

PITTSBURGH, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a cozy and comfortable sweatshirt that can be worn when the sun goes down or while walking on the beach," said an inventor, from Alpharetta, Ga., "so I invented the CROP-PHIT. My design could provide a stylish and trendy addition to any outfit."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides an eye-catching sweatshirt for girls and women. In doing so, it offers an alternative to wearing and transporting cumbersome jackets. As a result, it enhances comfort and style and it enables the wearer to show her midriff. The invention features an attractive and lightweight design that is easy to wear so it is ideal for girls, teenagers and women. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-DLL-3758, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp