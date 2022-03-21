Grom Social Enterprises and Curiosity Ink Media Enlist Entertainment Marketing Consultant Melanie Bartlett to Lead Marketing Strategy for Santa.com and Grom Social

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROM) and its recently-acquired Curiosity Ink Media have engaged the consulting services of veteran entertainment marketing executive Melanie Bartlett to support the business strategy, bolster marketing efforts, and help introduce e-commerce content for the company's recently launched digital holiday hub Santa.com, as well as Grom Social, the company's flagship social app for kids under 13. Bartlett's appointment was announced jointly by Darren Marks, Grom's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and Jared Wolfson, CEO of Curiosity Ink Media.

Bartlett is an accomplished marketing executive known for bringing beloved animated properties to consumers around the world.

Bartlett will guide the Curiosity Ink Media executive team in executing marketing initiatives for Santa.com, a digital holiday hub that will introduce e-commerce later this year, as well provide guidance on other Curiosity original kids' and family projects. Additionally, Bartlett will be instrumental in the site's editorial content, digital asset production, and social media initiatives. Bartlett will also lend her expertise to Grom Social, the parent-supervised and fully monitored safe social app for kids under 13, who are not permitted on most other social media without parental consent.

Bartlett is an accomplished and passionate marketing executive known for bringing beloved animated properties to consumers around the world. Bartlett most recently served as Senior Vice President of Marketing for Blue Sky Studios, a division of 20th Century Fox, acquired by Disney in 2019. As marketing and franchise lead, she provided brand oversight and developed creative assets for marketing and product development across multiple divisions worldwide, including theatrical, consumer products, publishing, gaming, and home entertainment. Prior to joining Blue Sky, Bartlett was Vice President of International Marketing for 20th Century Fox International, where she managed international multi-media marketing campaigns for some of the world's most iconic animated family films including Rio, the record-breaking Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs, The Simpsons Movie and Alvin and the Chipmunks.

An experienced marketing professional in the animation and family entertainment space, prior to joining 20th Century Fox, Bartlett was Director of Worldwide Marketing for Warner Bros. Consumer Products on Cartoon Network properties, and in her early career, she managed the Hanna-Barbera International Home Entertainment marketing for Turner Pictures Worldwide Distribution.

About Santa.com

Santa.com was born out of the simple idea of removing the stress from the holidays to bring more joy. With busy parents and caregivers in mind and those who love the spirit of the holidays, Santa.com is a one-stop holiday hub, filled with curated gifting ideas, decor and entertainment tips and easy solutions to the many holiday needs. Santa.com is also an opportunity for a shared experience with kids, where the magic of the holidays lives and any child (whose parent has opted in) can safely engage in a digital North Pole environment and send their wish list to Santa.

About Curiosity Ink Media

Curiosity Ink Media is a global media company that develops, acquires, builds, grows and maximizes the short, mid, and long-term commercial potential of Kids & Family entertainment properties and associated business opportunities. Driven by a best-in-class leadership team, Curiosity Ink Media's multi-faceted I.P. library is designed to amass ongoing value through strategic stewardship, partnerships, and highly targeted market entry.

About Grom Social Enterprises, Inc.

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. is a growing social media platform and original content provider of entertainment for children under 13 years of age, which provides safe and secure digital environments for kids that can be monitored by their parents or guardians. The Company has several operating subsidiaries, including Grom Social, which delivers its content through mobile and desktop environments (web portal and apps) that entertain children, let them interact with friends, access relevant news, and play proprietary games while teaching them about being good digital citizens. The Company owns and operates Top Draw Animation, which produces award-winning animation content for some of the largest international media companies in the world. Grom also includes Grom Educational Services, which has provided web filtering services for K-12 schools, government and private businesses. For more information, please visit gromsocial.com .

