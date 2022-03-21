Evommune Initiates Phase 1 Study to Evaluate Safety of EVO101, an IRAK4 Inhibitor, in Healthy Volunteers

Marks key milestone as Evommune's first clinical program which should allow EVO101 to rapidly advance into Phase 2a

LOS ALTOS, Calif., March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Evommune, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to the development of transformative medicines for inflammatory diseases, today announced enrollment of the first participant in its Phase 1 study of EVO101 in healthy volunteers. EVO101 is a novel small molecule inhibitor of interleukin 1 receptor-associated kinase 4 (IRAK4) which broadly inhibits innate inflammation and is being developed as a treatment for inflammatory skin diseases.

"We are excited to enroll the first participant into a clinical study of EVO101, the first of several programs in our pipeline approaching clinical development," said Eugene A. Bauer, M.D., chief medical officer of Evommune. "Given EVO101's potent inhibitory activity, this compound has the potential to be a first-in-class treatment with significant efficacy across a broad spectrum of patients. Based on the results of this study, we expect to rapidly advance EVO101 into Phase 2a clinical trials in patients suffering from atopic dermatitis and rosacea."

The open-label Phase 1 study will assess the safety and tolerability of EVO101 in healthy adult volunteers. Participants will apply EVO101 topical cream, 0.1% twice daily and be evaluated for adverse events and local skin responses over a 7-day period.

About EVO101

EVO101 is a novel, small molecule inhibitor of interleukin 1 receptor-associated kinase 4 (IRAK4). This protein plays a key role in innate immune responses, as it is critical for both Toll-like receptor and IL-1 family cytokine signaling. Importantly, IL-1 family cytokines also amplify and drive adaptive inflammatory responses. EVO101 has been shown to potently inhibit inflammation in animal models, and in a variety of human skin models of innate and adaptive immunity. Therefore, IRAK4 is viewed as a valuable target for the treatment of a broad range of inflammatory diseases. While our initial focus will be on studying EVO101 in atopic dermatitis and papulopustular rosacea, it also may have utility in psoriasis, pustular psoriasis, ocular rosacea and conjunctivitis. In summary, inhibiting IRAK4 signaling is aimed broadly and potently to suppress inflammation and provide rapid resolution of disease.

About Evommune, Inc.

Evommune is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to the development of transformative medicines for inflammatory diseases. We are leveraging our innovative, tissue-based approach to advance insights and accelerate the development of these transformative therapies. Evommune is led by a successful and experienced leadership team focused on building a robust pipeline of unique therapies that help patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. For more information, please visit Evommune.com.

