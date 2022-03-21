Docupace CEO David Knoch Honored as Top Technology CEO by WealthTech Americas

Knoch's leadership and hard work continues to be recognized by financial advice and investment industry

LOS ANGELES, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Docupace, the leader in cloud-based fintech digital operations software for the wealth management industry, is proud to announce that chief executive officer David Knoch has been recognized as the wealth management industry's top technology CEO at the inaugural WealthTech Americas Awards. Knoch received top honors in the Individual & Leadership WealthTech Category – Regional Management Team/CEO – awarded to a leader of a technology company active in the U.S.

"David is an exemplary leader and role model — someone who cares deeply about his people, customers and doing things the right way," said Robert Anderson, partner at FTV Capital and board member of Docupace. "He has built an amazing culture at Docupace centered around customer centricity, integrity, quality, simplicity and innovation as the company delivers on its vision of being the leading digital back-office platform for the wealth management industry."

Showcasing 'best of breed' in the Americas, the awards have been designed to recognize outstanding organizations grouped by specialty and geography which the prestigious panel of an independent advisory board deemed to have 'demonstrated innovation and excellence during the last year'.

Each of these categories is highly contested with a small group of finalists and commended submissions chosen from a large pool of entrants before an ultimate winner is selected by the advisory board. It is this process that makes WealthBriefing awards so prized among winners, finalists and commended alike. Winning awards is particularly important in challenging times as it gives clients reassurance in the solidity and sustainability of the winner's business and operating model.

Knoch's leadership efforts have gotten noticed throughout his career. He was twice voted to Investment Advisory magazine's 25 most influential people in the industry (2018 and 2019) and was recently named to ThinkAdvisor's Luminaries Class of 2021, a group honored for their dynamic efforts in leading the financial services industry forward.

Knoch joined Docupace as CEO in April 2020 and has spearheaded the company's strategic transformation – marked by double-digit revenue growth, product/capability expansion and multiple acquisitions. In 2021, the Docupace Platform processed and delivered over 25 million electronic documents, facilitated nearly 600,000 eSign transactions and opened 2 million new client accounts. The Platform's workflow and automation capabilities saved more than 291 million hours in processing time (versus facilitating manually).

"David's commitment to excellence in execution and fulfilling on our promises has advanced what Docupace can do for the wealth management industry," said Michael Pinsker, founder and president at Docupace. "We're continuing to expand what we offer and enhancing how we serve clients large and small."

In May 2021, Docupace announced the acquisition of compliance and advisor compensation system jaccomo and followed that up in September 2021 with the acquisition of award-winning client onboarding platform PreciseFP. The company also launched new partnerships/integrations with FA Match and AdvicePay; was named to the 2021 Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing companies; and won the 2021 Gold Globee® Award for "Hot Technology of the Year."

"I've had the privilege of working alongside David for over 10 years now – and I don't know anyone more passionate about the wealth management industry and the important work we do," says Ryan George, chief marketing officer at Docupace. "Most important to me and our team members – he puts in the work. There have been endless regulatory changes, countless shifts in market dynamics, a plethora of 'next big things' and many, many exciting opportunities over my years working with David. He's never met a challenge too big to overcome or let an opportunity slip through our fingers."

About Docupace

Docupace is a solutions provider focused on digitizing and automating operations in the financial advice and investment industry. Financial services firms use the Docupace Platform (a cloud-based, integrated software suite) to reduce back-office expenses, improve efficiency, strengthen recruiting, and enhance the experience of advisors and investors. With headquarters in Los Angeles, California, Docupace is proud to serve some of the largest independent broker-dealers and registered investment advisers (RIAs) in the financial services industry. The company won the 2021 Gold Globee® Award for "Hot Technology of the Year" and was named to 2021 Inc. 5000 list of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. For more information, please visit www.docupace.com.

About FTV Capital

FTV Capital is a sector-focused growth equity investment firm that has raised nearly $4 billion to invest in high-growth companies offering a range of innovative solutions in three sectors: enterprise technology and services, financial services, and payments and transaction processing. FTV's experienced team leverages its domain expertise and proven track record in each of these sectors to help motivated management teams accelerate growth. FTV also provides companies with access to its Global Partner Network®, a group of the world's leading enterprises and executives who have helped FTV portfolio companies for two decades. Founded in 1998, FTV Capital has invested in more than 125 portfolio companies, including Derivative Path, Docupace, EBANX, LoanPro, Luma Health, ReliaQuest, Sysnet and Vagaro, and successfully exited/partially exited companies including Enfusion, Globant, InvestCloud (recapitalized), MedSynergies (acquired by Optum), Strata Fund Solutions (acquired by Alter Domus), VPay (acquired by Optum) and WorldFirst (acquired by Ant Financial). FTV has offices in San Francisco, New York and Connecticut. For more information, please visit www.ftvcapital.com and follow the firm on LinkedIn.

About ClearView Financial Media

ClearView Financial Media was founded by Chief Executive, Stephen Harris in 2004, to provide high quality 'need to know' information for the discerning private client community. London-based, but with a truly global focus, ClearView publishes the WealthBriefing group of newswires, along with research reports and newsletters, while also running a pan-global thought-leadership events and awards programme.

