Diamond Crystal Brands Changes Name to DYMA Brands

Reflects the Company's significant transformation and approach to innovation, superior quality, and customer service

ATLANTA, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Diamond Crystal Brands® (the "Company"), an industry leader in foodservice manufacturing, announced today that it will change its name to DYMA Brands.

The Company's new brand identity reflects the significant transformation that has already taken place across the platform, as well as the team's forward-looking approach to assessing market trends and product innovation. DYMA Brands and the principles that it stands for, namely dynamism, momentum, and a continued focus on growing through change, reflect how the Company will continue to win for customers against the backdrop of an evolving foodservice industry. From developing distinctive new formulations, to standardizing signature recipes, to creating customizable packaging designs and formats, DYMA is focused on innovative, flavorful food and beverage solutions to help customers quickly grow and thrive.

Bill Goetz, DYMA Brands President and CEO said: "Following the move of our headquarters from Savannah to Atlanta in 2020, launching a new innovation center, and investing additional resources into the core business, our rebrand is a logical evolution for the Company. Our nimble team is thrilled to embrace this change as we grow the platform and further differentiate ourselves as a leading, highly focused foodservice company in the marketplace. Under DYMA Brands, we will continue to offer our customers a world class experience, with unmatched knowledge and expertise, superior food safety and quality, and industry-leading fulfillment rates."

"DYMA Brands reflects the passion, agility, and desire for success that our team members embody. It complements our longstanding relationships with our customers, which are built on trust, as well as with our team's collaborative spirit," said Diego Rondon, DYMA Brands Vice President of Marketing, Innovation and Business Development. "We already have an expert team of food scientists and culinary chefs who identify market trends and develop innovative products. Now, as we continue to lead in food, beverage and packaging solutions, the new brand ensures that our identity aligns with the innovative and flavorful solutions we are delivering to customers on a daily basis."

The new branding will be implemented across the business in the coming months and will include a redesigned logo, a new website, and a transition of social channels to DYMA.

In celebration of its new brand identity, the Company will launch a Global Dipping Sauce Competition and invite chefs from around the world to submit their flavorful dipping sauce recipes. A group of renowned chefs and industry experts will select a winning recipe, and DYMA will launch and commercialize the dipping sauce. As always, the Company is committed to bringing innovative, flavor-first products from concept to completion at speed.

About DYMA Brands

Based in Atlanta, GA, DYMA Brands is a leader in liquid portion control condiments, seasonings and dry blend mixes, and custom printing to the foodservice industry. Their product portfolio includes brands such as Chef's Companion and Flavor Fresh, as well as licensed properties. DYMA Brands is known for consistent quality, service, flexibility and innovation.

