ClearCut Medical Appoints Hezi Himelfarb as Chief Executive Officer

REHOVOT, Israel, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ClearCut Medical Ltd., a developer of innovative, portable MRI systems for intraoperative margin assessment in cancer surgery, is pleased to announce the appointment of Hezi Himelfarb as CEO in conjunction with the company's transition from a development stage to commercial stage company.

Bringing more than 30 years of management experience in hi-tech and medical device companies, Himelfarb's last role was CEO of O2Cure, the first and only company that develops blood oxygenators from long-term ECMO operation up to an artificial lung. Prior to O2Cure, Hezi served as General Manager and Chief Operating Officer in Microbot Medical (Nasdaq traded) that developed a novel device for people suffering from Hydrocephalus. Prior to Microbot, Himelfarb was CEO of IceCure Medical (Nasdaq and TASE traded) that develops advanced cryotherapy systems in women's health and other areas. Prior to IceCure, Himelfarb was the CEO of Remon Medical Technologies (sold to Boston Scientific) after spending 4 years in Medtronic-InStent Israel.

Himelfarb holds a B.Sc. in electronic engineering and an M.B.A, both from Tel-Aviv University.

"ClearCut's success to date has been driven by an incredibly strong team. As we prepare for the commercialization of our ClearCoastTM intra-operative MRI system, we are happy to be adding world class med-tech executive who will lay the foundation for our future success. Hezi's experience developing and commercializing innovative medical technologies in private and public companies is a perfect fit for ClearCut," said Chairman, Mike Berman. "His proven ability to build value in venture-backed companies and navigate regulatory, reimbursement and early market commercialization environments will be an invaluable asset."

"ClearCut's ClearCoast™ System is poised to make a major impact on cancer surgery and clinical pathology," noted Himelfarb. "The team has done a phenomenal job developing and clinically testing this important breakthrough in MRI technology form factor, and in establishing strong clinical and strategic relationships that will be the basis for global adoption starting with the European launch this year. It is exciting to join such a talented team."

About Clear-Cut Medical

Clear-Cut Medical, a medical device company based in Rehovot, Israel is dedicated for improving the quality of care for cancer patients through its novel intra-operative MRI technology. The company has developed the compact, mobile, affordable and easy to use ClearCoastTM system for excised tissue assessment. The system utilizes state of the art proprietary MRI technology for real time tissue margin assessment. Clinical trial results in breast conserving surgery have shown high sensitivity and specificity and it will be commercialized with the objective of significantly reducing the need for repeat surgery in lumpectomy patients.

