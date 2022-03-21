CIS Secure Hires Industry Veteran Joe Rogers to Lead Sales and Business Development

ASHBURN, Va., March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CIS Secure, an industry leader and global provider for designing and manufacturing secure communications and computing solutions, announces the appointment of veteran industry executive, Joe Rogers, to lead enterprise sales and strategic account development.

Joe brings over 30 years of leadership roles in technology sales, service and business development in Federal Government and Enterprise markets. Prior to joining CIS Secure, Joe held sales management roles at NetApp, Splunk, Brocade, Avaya, Cisco Systems and Digital Equipment Corporation.

"We're excited to have Joe join the team to utilize his expertise to propel our organization forward by addressing the mission need for secure communication solutions," said, Les Rosenthal, Vice President of CIS Secure.

"I am thrilled to join CIS Secure and be part of a team that is committed to customer satisfaction and successful mission outcomes. I look forward to being part of CIS Secure's accelerated growth as we provide solutions that innovate, integrate, customize, and protect our customers" said, Joe Rogers, Director of Named Accounts of CIS Secure.

Additionally, CIS Secure is expanding its national footprint by opening a new satellite office in Tampa, Fl. Joe will work out of the new office in Tampa, FL (located at 1408 N. Westshore Blvd. Suite 410) as well as the corporate headquarters in Ashburn, VA. This expansion enables the organization to continue supporting civilian and defense clients to collaborate and secure the mission… whenever, wherever.

Joe can be contacted at jrogers@cissecure.com.

About CIS Secure

CIS is the world's leading provider of secure communications and computing solutions for government and commercial customers. CIS designs and manufactures a wide range of products and IT equipment to support stringent government security requirements. Our customers include organizations and communities throughout global defense, intelligence, law enforcement, and homeland security whose missions depend heavily on their ability to communicate and securely exchange information while operating in challenging physical environments.

CIS Secure is an ISO 9001 certified manufacturer, and CIS Labs is an NSA Certified TEMPEST Manufacturer and Test facility. For additional information, visit our website: https://www.cissecure.com/.

