Benson Hill to Host a Q&A Forum for Retail Investors with Say Technologies

ST. LOUIS, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE: BHIL, the "Company" or "Benson Hill"), a food tech company unlocking the natural genetic diversity of plants with its cutting-edge food innovation engine, today announced the start of a four-day Q&A forum for registered retail and other investors of Benson Hill. Questions can be submitted beginning today through March 24, 2022. The Company announced preliminary 2021 results and guidance for 2022 on February 24, 2022.

The Company will address top questions from the forum during a live Q&A session on its previously announced full year 2021 earnings webcast on March 28, 2022. The earnings webcast is scheduled to begin at 8:30 am ET. A link to register for the webcast can be found here and on the Benson Hill investor website.

As a public company, Benson Hill is committed to transparency with investors, regardless of their size and economic stake. To help facilitate these connections and enhance engagement, Benson Hill is partnering again with Say Technologies, a Robinhood Markets company, that has built an innovative communication platform to make it easier for investors to convey questions to management.

Starting today, registered retail and other investors can submit and upvote questions to management. To submit questions, please visit the Say Connect platform at:

https://app.saytechnologies.com/benson-hill-2021-q4. Shareholders with brokers at Say Technologies can participate directly through their individual investing app or broker website. Non-registered shareholders who are interested in Benson Hill can submit questions to investors@bensonhill.com.

